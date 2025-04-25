'Enviably' located leasehold home in Gosport with glorious character hits market fo £280,000

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 19:02 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 19:03 BST

This spacious home with heaps of character has hit the market.

Located in Arundel Road, Gosport, this end of terrace three bedroom home comes with a spacious living room, a modern kitchen, one bathroom, a good sized garden and parking.

The listing says: “A 3 bedroom end of terrace house enviably situated at the end of this residential cul de sac in Gosport.

“Internal accommodation offers a lounge, 16ft 8 kitchen/diner, 16ft 8 conservatory, 3 bedrooms and a bathroom.

“Externally there is an enclosed rear garden and off road parking space alongside.”

This home does not have a forward chain and has 70 years left on the lease. It is being sold with Purple Bricks for £280,000.

For more information about this Purple Bricks home in Gosport, click here.

This home comes with three bedrooms, a spacious living room, a conservatory and a good sized garden.

1. Arundel Road, Gosport, £280,000

This home comes with three bedrooms, a spacious living room, a conservatory and a good sized garden. | PB

Photo Sales
The listing says: "A 3 bedroom end of terrace house enviably situated at the end of this residential cul de sac in Gosport."

2. Arundel Road, Gosport, £280,000

The listing says: "A 3 bedroom end of terrace house enviably situated at the end of this residential cul de sac in Gosport." | PB

Photo Sales
This home is being sold with Purple Bricks for £280,000.

3. Arundel Road, Gosport, £280,000

This home is being sold with Purple Bricks for £280,000. | PB

Photo Sales
This home is leasehold and currently has 70 years left on the lease.

4. Arundel Road, Gosport, £280,000

This home is leasehold and currently has 70 years left on the lease. | PB

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HampshireGosportPurple Bricks
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice