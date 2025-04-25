Located in Arundel Road, Gosport, this end of terrace three bedroom home comes with a spacious living room, a modern kitchen, one bathroom, a good sized garden and parking.
The listing says: “A 3 bedroom end of terrace house enviably situated at the end of this residential cul de sac in Gosport.
“Internal accommodation offers a lounge, 16ft 8 kitchen/diner, 16ft 8 conservatory, 3 bedrooms and a bathroom.
“Externally there is an enclosed rear garden and off road parking space alongside.”
This home does not have a forward chain and has 70 years left on the lease. It is being sold with Purple Bricks for £280,000.
