News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Environmental makeover for garden which holds so many happy memories

The garden at Milldam House, Portsmouth's register office, is being given an environmental makeover with a host of new additions to encourage biodiversity.
By Simon Carter
Published 25th Aug 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
The garden at Milldam HouseThe garden at Milldam House
The garden at Milldam House

Portsmouth City Council will be introducing new bee, bug and butterfly friendly planting, bat boxes and bug hotels will encourage more wildlife in the garden which is the backdrop to many happy wedding photographs.

New fencing and a pergola have also been installed.

Part of a former army barracks built in the 1840s, Milldam House on Burnaby Road was bought in the 1970s by Portsmouth City Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As the register office, Milldam House is the place where all births, deaths and marriages in the city are recorded.

Most Popular

The building is also used to hold marriage and civil partnership ceremonies as well as citizenship, naming and vow renewal ceremonies.

Councillor Lee Hunt, Cabinet Member for Resources at Portsmouth City Council, said: "Milldam House is a special building in the city and one that holds fond memories for so many people.

"Increasing biodiversity is important to the city and these updates to the garden will make sure it continues to provide a beautiful backdrop and calm green space for those visiting the register office to mark significant moments."

For more information about Milldam House and the services and ceremonies it can offer, visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/register or email [email protected]

Related topics:PortsmouthPortsmouth City Council