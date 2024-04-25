This property is located in Mill Lane, Yateley, and comes with six bedrooms, five bathrooms and five reception rooms as well as a swimming pool, a gym and a large garden. This home is modern throughout and comes with a range of luxurious amenities.

The listing says: “This exceptional, multi-generational family house benefits from some striking architectural design features following extensive remodelling in 2019. A generous open plan reception hall introduces one to an eye-catching sightline through the house towards the garden. Of particular note is the double height sitting room with cathedral style window, a striking, highly specified kitchen/dining room with Siemens appliances, Quooker tap, two full height refrigerators and granite worksurfaces.”