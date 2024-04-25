Exceptional multi-generational home offers striking architecture and luxurious amenities including amazing swimming pool

Equipped with a swimming pool and indoor gym, this property is an exceptional family home.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Apr 2024, 14:32 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 14:32 BST

This property is located in Mill Lane, Yateley, and comes with six bedrooms, five bathrooms and five reception rooms as well as a swimming pool, a gym and a large garden. This home is modern throughout and comes with a range of luxurious amenities.

The listing says: “This exceptional, multi-generational family house benefits from some striking architectural design features following extensive remodelling in 2019. A generous open plan reception hall introduces one to an eye-catching sightline through the house towards the garden. Of particular note is the double height sitting room with cathedral style window, a striking, highly specified kitchen/dining room with Siemens appliances, Quooker tap, two full height refrigerators and granite worksurfaces.”

This property is on the market for £1,950,000 and it is on sale with Strutt & Parker - Odiham. For more information about the property, click here.

1. Mill Lane, Yateley, £1,950,000

2. Mill Lane, Yateley, £1,950,000

3. Mill Lane, Yateley, £1,950,000

4. Mill Lane, Yateley, £1,950,000

