On the market for £375,000, this property, which is located in Little Abshot Road, is one of a kind. Equipped with two double bedrooms, an en-suite and a toilet, this property has been designed and decorated to a high specification and would be perfect for someone looking for a country lifestyle.

The listing says: “An outstanding Grade II listed, Georgian Manor House, believed to date back circa 220 years to the reign of King George III. This property has been converted sympathetically into a range of exclusive apartments with all the grounds and facilities of Abshot Manor Country Club at the custodian’s disposal. “No 1 is a unique duplex style property, formally the Orangery to this wonderful character building and enviably enjoys its own private entrance and garden area to the front.”