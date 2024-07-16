Exclusive grade II listed duplex in Titchfield offers wow factor and country club access

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 14:48 BST

This light and spacious property has been ‘sympathetically’ converted into an outstanding contemporary home.

On the market for £375,000, this property, which is located in Little Abshot Road, is one of a kind. Equipped with two double bedrooms, an en-suite and a toilet, this property has been designed and decorated to a high specification and would be perfect for someone looking for a country lifestyle.

The listing says: “An outstanding Grade II listed, Georgian Manor House, believed to date back circa 220 years to the reign of King George III. This property has been converted sympathetically into a range of exclusive apartments with all the grounds and facilities of Abshot Manor Country Club at the custodian’s disposal. “No 1 is a unique duplex style property, formally the Orangery to this wonderful character building and enviably enjoys its own private entrance and garden area to the front.”

This property is on the market with Purple Bricks and for more information, click here.

Little Abshot Road, Titchfield Common, Fareham, £375,000

This property comes with two bedrooms, a toilet, an en-suite and a gorgeous living room with parking and a garage.

This property comes with two bedrooms, a toilet, an en-suite and a gorgeous living room with parking and a garage.

This home is in a gated development and has been designed and decorated to a high specification.

This home is in a gated development and has been designed and decorated to a high specification.

