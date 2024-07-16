On the market for £375,000, this property, which is located in Little Abshot Road, is one of a kind. Equipped with two double bedrooms, an en-suite and a toilet, this property has been designed and decorated to a high specification and would be perfect for someone looking for a country lifestyle.
The listing says: “An outstanding Grade II listed, Georgian Manor House, believed to date back circa 220 years to the reign of King George III. This property has been converted sympathetically into a range of exclusive apartments with all the grounds and facilities of Abshot Manor Country Club at the custodian’s disposal. “No 1 is a unique duplex style property, formally the Orangery to this wonderful character building and enviably enjoys its own private entrance and garden area to the front.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.