Experts share advice on how to fix a garage door that won’t open

You’re already running late, you grab your keys, press the garage remote, and nothing happens. No movement. No sound. Just a stubborn door refusing to open. If this scenario feels all too familiar, you're not alone. Many homeowners in Dexter, MI have found themselves in this exact situation, frustrated and unsure where to turn next.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You’re already running late, you grab your keys, press the garage remote, and nothing happens. No movement. No sound. Just a stubborn door refusing to open. If this scenario feels all too familiar, you're not alone. Many homeowners in Dexter, MI have found themselves in this exact situation, frustrated and unsure where to turn next.

A garage door that won’t open isn’t just an inconvenience, it can disrupt your entire day. Whether you’re heading out to work, picking up the kids from Dexter High School, or trying to access your tools for a weekend project, a stuck garage door puts everything on hold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s why understanding how to fix a garage door that won’t open in Dexter MI is essential for every local homeowner. In this detailed guide, we’ll walk you through the most common causes of garage door failure, step-by-step troubleshooting methods, and when it’s best to call in the pros. From broken springs and misaligned tracks to power issues and sensor problems, we’ll help you diagnose the issue and find the right solution.

How to Fix a Garage Door That Won’t Open in Dexter MI

Plus, we’ll highlight trusted local repair services right here in Dexter, so you can get help fast if needed. Whether you're dealing with a sudden malfunction or want to prevent future issues, this guide is packed with practical advice tailored to Dexter’s seasonal weather conditions and housing styles.

Let’s roll up the door, figuratively, and dive into what’s really going on with your garage door.

Why Won’t My Garage Door Open?

When a garage door fails to open, the problem usually falls into one of three categories: mechanical, electrical, or remote signal. Here's a breakdown of the most common causes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to Fix a Garage Door That Won’t Open in Dexter MI

1. Power Supply Failure

Before checking anything else, confirm that your garage door opener has power. Many issues stem from a simple power outage, a tripped breaker, or even a disconnected cord.

Make sure the opener is plugged in.

Check the circuit breaker box for any tripped breakers.

Test the outlet with another device to verify power.

Local Tip: Dexter MI, experiences occasional power fluctuations, especially during storms. A surge protector can prevent damage to your opener.

2. Dead Remote Batteries or Signal Issues

If your wall switch works but your remote doesn’t, the issue might lie with the remote.

Replace the batteries.

Reprogram the remote to the opener.

Check for signal interference (especially if you live near Mill Creek Park or a large metal structure).

3. Broken Torsion or Extension Springs

Springs do most of the heavy lifting. If they snap, your door will not open, even if your opener is working.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warning: Never try to replace garage door springs yourself. They’re under extreme tension and can cause serious injury.

4. Snapped or Frayed Cables

Cables work alongside springs to help lift the door evenly. If you notice one side of your garage door is sagging or lifting unevenly, a snapped cable could be the reason.

What to Look For:

Frayed steel cords near the bottom of the door

Loose or hanging cables

The door slanted to one side

5. Misaligned or Bent Tracks

The metal tracks on the sides of your door guide it up and down. Over time, these tracks can become bent or misaligned, especially if your door has been hit or forced open.

Symptoms of track issues:

Grinding noises during operation

The door is sticking or jamming halfway

Visible gaps between the track and rollers

6. Safety Sensor Obstruction

Modern garage doors include photo-eye safety sensors at the bottom of the door frame. If these are misaligned or dirty, they’ll prevent the door from closing or opening fully.

How to fix it:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wipe the sensors with a clean cloth

Make sure both sensors point directly at each other

Remove any objects (boxes, leaves, etc.) in their line of sight

7. Manual Lock Is Engaged

Some garage doors include a manual lock, usually a knob or handle that slides into place. It’s easy to forget this is engaged.

Quick Fix: Check for any interior lock bars or handles. If locked, disengage them and try operating the door again.

Step-by-Step: How to Troubleshoot Your Garage Door in Dexter MI

Now that you know the possible causes, here’s how you can safely diagnose and potentially fix your garage door.

Step 1: Check the Power

Start with the opener. Is the light on? If not:

Check the power plug

Inspect the breaker box

Try resetting the GFCI outlet if it’s installed

Step 2: Try the Wall Switch and Remote

Does the wall switch open the door, but the remote doesn’t? Replace the remote batteries.

If neither works, it’s likely an issue with power or the opener itself.

Step 3: Look for Broken Springs

Visually inspect above the garage door while it’s closed. A broken torsion spring is usually split into two.

If broken: Do not attempt DIY repair; call a technician.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Step 4: Inspect Cables and Tracks

Look for any hanging cables

Observe whether the door moves smoothly

Look at the tracks from the side, are they bent or pulling away from the wall?

If anything looks warped, call in a garage door repair specialist in Dexter.

Step 5: Check the Safety Sensors

Clean them gently

Make sure both are aligned and the LED lights are on

Try closing/opening the door again

Step 6: Disengage the Manual Lock

Open the interior side of the door and see if the locking handle or bar is in the locked position.

Top-Rated Garage Door Repair Services in Dexter MI

If you’ve tried the steps above and still can’t fix the issue, it’s time to call a local expert. Here are some reputable providers near you:

Garage Door Pros MI – Known for fast service and fair pricing in the Dexter area.

– Known for fast service and fair pricing in the Dexter area. Dexter Garage Door Repair Co . – Offers emergency service and free inspections.

– Offers emergency service and free inspections. A+ Precision Garage Doors – Local family-run business with great customer reviews.

Should I Repair or Replace My Garage Door Opener?

If your garage door opener is over 10–15 years old and giving you constant trouble, it might be time to replace it rather than keep fixing it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signs you may need a new opener:

Frequent breakdowns

Loud grinding or squealing

Lack of modern safety features

Remote connectivity issues

Ask your local technician for a cost comparison between repairs and a new system.

Preventive Maintenance Tips

Prevent garage door problems before they start with simple upkeep:

Lubricate moving parts every 6 months

every 6 months Tighten hardware like bolts and brackets

like bolts and brackets Test the balance of the door (it should stay halfway open when disconnected)

of the door (it should stay halfway open when disconnected) Clean and align sensors

Inspect cables and rollers regularly

Final Thoughts

A garage door that won’t open can be a major disruption, whether it’s trapping your car inside, interfering with your daily schedule, or simply creating frustration. But as you’ve seen in this guide, there’s almost always a logical explanation behind the problem, and in many cases, a straightforward fix.

From checking the power source and remote control to inspecting springs, cables, sensors, and even the manual lock, diagnosing the issue doesn’t have to be overwhelming. With a calm approach and some local knowledge about what to look for, especially considering Dexter’s cold winters and humid summers, you can often narrow down the root cause quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it's equally important to recognize when a situation is better left to the experts. If you suspect a broken spring, snapped cable, or motor failure, reaching out to a garage door repair professional in Dexter MI, is the safest and smartest move. These issues require specialized tools, training, and experience to resolve without risking damage or injury.

Prevention is also key. Regular maintenance, like lubricating moving parts, cleaning sensors, and inspecting hardware, can save you hundreds in future repairs and keep your garage door operating smoothly all year long.

Whether you're a new homeowner in Dexter or a longtime resident just looking to avoid the headache of a stuck garage door, this guide equips you with the insight to take action confidently. Stay proactive, stay safe, and never underestimate the value of a well-functioning garage door in maintaining your home’s security and convenience.

When in doubt? Call a trusted local expert and get it done right the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FAQs

Why won’t my garage door open even though the motor is running?

If the motor runs but the door doesn't move, it's likely the door has been disengaged from the opener, usually due to the emergency release cord being pulled. It could also mean a stripped gear or a broken drive system inside the opener. Try reconnecting the opener to the trolley and test again. If that fails, call a local garage door technician in Dexter, MI.

Can cold weather affect my garage door in Dexter MI?

Yes, absolutely. Cold temperatures common in Dexter can cause metal parts to contract, lubricants to thicken, and moisture to freeze around the tracks. These seasonal conditions often lead to sticking doors, slower operation, or sensor malfunctions. Regular winter maintenance can prevent most weather-related issues.

How much does garage door repair cost in Dexter MI?

Costs vary depending on the repair, but on average, you can expect to pay between $100–$400. Minor issues like sensor realignment may cost under $100, while major repairs like spring or motor replacement can range from $200 to $400. Local companies often provide free quotes, so it’s best to compare a few before booking.

Is it safe to repair a garage door myself?

Only basic fixes, like replacing remote batteries, aligning sensors, or cleaning tracks, are safe for DIY. Tasks involving springs, cables, or the opener mechanism can be dangerous due to the tension and weight involved. If you're unsure, especially with spring-related issues, contact a Dexter MI garage door professional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How do I manually open my garage door if it’s stuck?

First, pull the emergency release cord, typically a red handle hanging from the opener rail. This disengages the door from the opener. Then, carefully lift the door manually. If it feels extremely heavy or won’t budge, a broken spring could be the cause. Don’t force it; seek help to avoid injury.

How often should I service my garage door in Dexter MI?

It’s recommended to schedule a professional garage door service at least once a year. Routine maintenance includes lubricating moving parts, tightening hardware, checking spring tension, and testing the opener. With Dexter's seasonal changes, this annual checkup can help prevent sudden breakdowns during extreme weather.

What should I do if only one side of my garage door lifts?

This usually means a cable has snapped or come off its drum, causing the door to lift unevenly. Continuing to operate the door in this state can bend the tracks or damage the opener. Stop using it immediately and call a garage door technician in Dexter to prevent further damage and safety risks.

Can a garage door opener be repaired, or does it need replacement?

In many cases, openers can be repaired, especially if the issue is a worn gear,a faulty circuit board, or a bad sensor. However, if the unit is older than 10–15 years or lacks modern safety features like rolling-code technology, replacement might be more cost-effective. A local pro can help you assess which option is better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why does my garage door reverse when trying to close?

This is usually a sign of misaligned or dirty safety sensors. If the sensors don’t have a clear signal path between them, the opener thinks something is in the way and reverses the door to prevent accidents. Cleaning the lenses and adjusting their alignment usually resolves the problem.

How fast can I get emergency garage door repair in Dexter MI?

Many local services offer same-day or even 24/7 emergency repair in Dexter. If your car is trapped or your door won’t close at night, look for companies that advertise fast response times. It's best to keep a reliable local company’s number on hand, especially during storms or cold snaps.