One bedroom end of terrace cottage for sale in Wallington, Fareham

Published 29th May 2025, 14:31 BST
The cottage would make a great home for first-time buyersThe cottage would make a great home for first-time buyers
| Purplebricks

This charming one-bedroom end-terrace cottage in Wallington, Fareham comes with landscaped gardens, a workshop and stylish interiors.

Tucked away in the ever-popular village setting of Wallington, Fareham, this delightful one-bedroom end of terrace cottage is available for offers in excess of £225,000 — offering a fantastic opportunity for first-time buyers, downsizers or those seeking a well-connected pied-à-terre.

With excellent access to the M27, thoughtfully landscaped gardens, and characterful charm throughout, this low-maintenance cottage is ideal for anyone looking to enjoy village living with easy commuter links.

Click here to find out more or book a viewing.

The interior has a cosy feelThe interior has a cosy feel
Internally, the property is well presented and compact in the best possible way — blending traditional cottage features with practical modern upgrades. The ground floor includes a cosy lounge, ideal for relaxing or working from home, alongside a smart kitchen with integrated appliances including a fridge, freezer, oven, hob, extractor, dishwasher and washing machine. Upstairs, the double bedroom offers ample space and natural light, while the bathroom completes the first-floor layout.

Outside, both the front and rear gardens have been professionally hard landscaped, giving the property a clean, low-maintenance appeal. The rear garden enjoys a sunny south-easterly aspect, perfect for a morning coffee or evening unwind, and there’s a practical workshop/shed offering extra storage or hobby space.

At a glance:

Offers in excess of £225,000

Freehold

Council tax band B

End of terrace cottage

One double bedroom

Modern bathroom

Fitted kitchen with integrated appliances

Lounge

Low-maintenance landscaped gardens

Workshop/shed

South-easterly rear garden

Excellent access to the M27

