One bedroom end of terrace cottage for sale in Wallington, Fareham
Tucked away in the ever-popular village setting of Wallington, Fareham, this delightful one-bedroom end of terrace cottage is available for offers in excess of £225,000 — offering a fantastic opportunity for first-time buyers, downsizers or those seeking a well-connected pied-à-terre.
With excellent access to the M27, thoughtfully landscaped gardens, and characterful charm throughout, this low-maintenance cottage is ideal for anyone looking to enjoy village living with easy commuter links.
Internally, the property is well presented and compact in the best possible way — blending traditional cottage features with practical modern upgrades. The ground floor includes a cosy lounge, ideal for relaxing or working from home, alongside a smart kitchen with integrated appliances including a fridge, freezer, oven, hob, extractor, dishwasher and washing machine. Upstairs, the double bedroom offers ample space and natural light, while the bathroom completes the first-floor layout.
Outside, both the front and rear gardens have been professionally hard landscaped, giving the property a clean, low-maintenance appeal. The rear garden enjoys a sunny south-easterly aspect, perfect for a morning coffee or evening unwind, and there’s a practical workshop/shed offering extra storage or hobby space.
Offers in excess of £225,000
Freehold
Council tax band B
End of terrace cottage
One double bedroom
Modern bathroom
Fitted kitchen with integrated appliances
Lounge
Low-maintenance landscaped gardens
Workshop/shed
South-easterly rear garden
Excellent access to the M27
