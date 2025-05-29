The cottage would make a great home for first-time buyers | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This charming one-bedroom end-terrace cottage in Wallington, Fareham comes with landscaped gardens, a workshop and stylish interiors.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tucked away in the ever-popular village setting of Wallington, Fareham, this delightful one-bedroom end of terrace cottage is available for offers in excess of £225,000 — offering a fantastic opportunity for first-time buyers, downsizers or those seeking a well-connected pied-à-terre.

With excellent access to the M27, thoughtfully landscaped gardens, and characterful charm throughout, this low-maintenance cottage is ideal for anyone looking to enjoy village living with easy commuter links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The interior has a cosy feel | Purplebricks

Internally, the property is well presented and compact in the best possible way — blending traditional cottage features with practical modern upgrades. The ground floor includes a cosy lounge, ideal for relaxing or working from home, alongside a smart kitchen with integrated appliances including a fridge, freezer, oven, hob, extractor, dishwasher and washing machine. Upstairs, the double bedroom offers ample space and natural light, while the bathroom completes the first-floor layout.

Outside, both the front and rear gardens have been professionally hard landscaped, giving the property a clean, low-maintenance appeal. The rear garden enjoys a sunny south-easterly aspect, perfect for a morning coffee or evening unwind, and there’s a practical workshop/shed offering extra storage or hobby space.

At a glance: Offers in excess of £225,000 Freehold Council tax band B End of terrace cottage One double bedroom Modern bathroom Fitted kitchen with integrated appliances Lounge Low-maintenance landscaped gardens Workshop/shed South-easterly rear garden Excellent access to the M27

Where will you land? Wowcher’s £199 beach holiday could take you to the Maldives (aff)

Not sure where to go on holiday? A new deal from Wowcher could make the decision for you – and potentially save you hundreds.

The Mystery Beach Holiday offer includes return flights and hotel accommodation for just £199 per person. You won’t know the destination until closer to departure, but options include the Maldives, Mauritius, St. Lucia and several other popular sunshine spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a gamble, but for the price, many see it as a fun and affordable way to book a last-minute escape. Plus, the package covers everything major – you just turn up at the airport.

Click here to see the full Wowcher offer and book your mystery holiday – availability is limited and these deals tend to go quickly.