Spacious Farlington family home with five bedrooms and garden hits market for £740k

This spacious semi-detached house in Farlington offers over 2,300 sq ft, with five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a private garden.

A beautifully laid out five-bedroom semi-detached home in sought-after Farlington has gone up for sale at £740,000 — and it’s packed with character, space and versatility across three floors.

Located on Havant Road, the property offers an ideal setup for families or anyone needing flexible room options, with five good-sized bedrooms, three bathrooms, and generous living space inside and out. It’s being marketed through Purplebricks — view the full listing, virtual tour and book a viewing here.

You’ll find over 2,300 square feet of internal space, including a 20ft drawing room, a 25ft kitchen/breakfast room perfect for gatherings, a separate dining room that’s currently used as a library, and a characterful conservatory. Upstairs are four bedrooms with a family bathroom and en-suite, while the top floor houses a private master suite with its own bathroom and dressing area.

To see all 31 photos, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get a proper feel for just how much flexibility this home offers over three smartly arranged floors.

Outside, there’s off-road parking for three cars, a good-sized enclosed garden with a log-burner gazebo, and a former coach house that’s now a handy studio and workshop. Eco-conscious buyers will be pleased to know the home comes with owned solar panels and battery storage.

This home is one of many currently available across Portsmouth through Purplebricks. Click here to see more properties nearby.

At a glance:

Five-bedroom semi-detached house in Farlington, Portsmouth

Arranged over three floors with three bathrooms and a versatile layout

Large drawing room, open kitchen/diner, dining room/library and conservatory

Off-road parking for three cars and a separate studio/workshop

Owned solar panels and battery storage

Enclosed rear garden with log-burner gazebo

On sale for £740,000 via Purplebricks

This spacious family home won’t stay on the market for long – especially in sought-after Farlington, where listings like this are in high demand.

