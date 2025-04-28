Final seven homes available at Taylor Wimpey's Bramley Park development
Bramley Park has two and three bedroom homes available and is perfect for first-time buyers, families and those looking to take the next step on the property ladder.
Roz Wells, Sales & Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We’re so pleased that Bramley Park is nearing completion, with only a handful of homes left. It’s been exciting to watch this community flourish and we’re delighted to see it near completion.
“We encourage anyone who is interested in moving to a family-friendly countryside location with great access to local amenities to book an appointment with our friendly sales team to avoid disappointment.”
Situated between Locks Heath and Warsash, Bramley Park is ideally located close to local shopping centres for everyday essentials while also boasting plenty of green space, including public open spaces and ecological buffers around the perimeters.
For peaceful strolls and outdoor fun for the family, the closest beach is just a 15 minute drive away and Holly Hill Woodland Park is also close by.
For more information about the final homes available at Bramley Park, please visit the Taylor Wimpey website.