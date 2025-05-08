Find your dream home in time for summer at housebuilder's exclusive May events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taylor Wimpey is hosting a series of exclusive events at select developments across the Southern Counties this month. The events will offer potential buyers the perfect opportunity to explore the homes available and settle into their dream home just in time for summer.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Taylor Wimpey’s friendly sales team will be available to provide advice on a range of bespoke deals and packages tailored to all types of homebuyers, from first-time buyers to current homeowners. An Independent Financial Advisor (IFA) will also be available to provide free mortgage advice.

Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We are looking forward to inviting potential homebuyers to our developments this month. For those looking to move into their dream home this summer, this is the ideal opportunity to find their perfect match.

“We encourage potential homebuyers to come along to the event at their preferred development to find out about the range of incentives and offers we have available and explore our variety of show homes and properties which are ready to move into.”

Woodlands Chase street scene

Homebuyers are invited to visit the following developments from 10:00am to 5:00pm to learn more about how Taylor Wimpey can help with their purchase:

Woodlands Chase - Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th May 2025, Whiteley Way, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7QG. An IFA will be in attendance in person on Saturday 17th May. Explore a new range of homes at the launch of Woodlands Chase’s latest phase, The Copse at Woodlands Chase. One and two bedroom apartments and two, three, four and five bedroom homes from £250,000 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/whiteley/woodlands-chase

Canford Vale - Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th May 2025, Knighton Lane, Canford Magna, Dorset, BH11 9NB. Canford Vale’s apartment open house weekend is ideal for first time buyers and downsizers. Two bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom homes from £235,000. https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/canford-magna/canford-vale

Valley Park - Saturday 24th to Monday 26th May 2025, Eskdale Drive, off A4130, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 6LB. Find out more about Taylor Wimpey’s 5% deposit contribution at Valley Park’s apartment open house weekend. Anyone who reserves on the weekend will also have a chance to enter Taylor Wimpey’s spin the wheel competition to win an exciting prize. One and two bedroom apartments and three and four bedroom homes from £219,000 https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/didcot/primrose-gardens-at-valley-park

To find out more about the various ways to buy a Taylor Wimpey home through its offering of incentives and schemes, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/ways-to-buy