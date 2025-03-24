Find your dream home this Spring with Taylor Wimpey’s Easter events

Taylor Wimpey is hosting a series of exclusive Easter events at select developments across the Southern Counties. These events will offer potential buyers the perfect opportunity to explore the homes available, discover the range of incentives on offer and also take part in some fun Easter activities.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Wimpey’s friendly sales team will be available to provide advice on a range of bespoke deals and packages tailored to all types of homebuyers, from first-time buyers to current homeowners.

Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming homebuyers to our developments this Easter. For those looking to be in their dream home ready for the summer, this is the ideal opportunity to find their perfect match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We encourage potential homebuyers to come along to the event at their preferred development and explore our variety of show homes and properties which are ready to move into.”

Taylor Wimpey's exclusive Easter events will be taking place across its developments in the Southern Counties

Homebuyers are invited to visit the following developments from 10:00am to 5:00pm to learn more about how Taylor Wimpey can help with their purchase:

Bramley Park - Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th April 2025, Brook Lane, Warsash, Southampton, Hampshire, SO31 9FD. It’s the last chance to buy at Bramley Park, attend the upcoming spring open house event to explore what homes are left to purchase. Two and three bedroom homes from £299,995.

Regis Park - Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th April 2025, Sefter Road, Pagham, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, PO21 3EE. Take a look at the upcoming homes at Regis Park’s spring Dusty Shoe event. One bedroom apartments and one, two, three and four bedroom homes from £185,000.

Gillingham Lakes - Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th April 2025, Off Addison Close, Gillingham, Dorset, SP8 4JS. Visitors can find their dream home ready for the summer at Gillingham Lakes’ spring event. Two, three and four bedroom homes from £250,000

Woodlands Chase - Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th April 2025, Whiteley Way, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7QG. Meet the friendly Taylor Wimpey sales team to learn about the incentives available and treat yourself to an Easter egg at the Woodlands Chase Easter event. Three, four and five bedroom homes from £384,995

Valley Park - Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th April 2025, Eskdale Drive, off A4130, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 6LB. Take part in an exciting Easter egg hunt and enjoy some sweet treats at Valley Park. One and two bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom homes from £219,000

To find out more about the various ways to buy a Taylor Wimpey home through its offering of incentives and schemes, please visit the website.