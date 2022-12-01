This bungalow is ‘hidden away in a quiet cul-de-sac’ according to agents Chinneck Shaw – but is close to shops and a park.

The semi-detached one bedroomed bungalow in Doyle Close, Hilsea is a ‘well-presented home and rather unusual as there are not many bungalows in Portsmouth’.

The home has a double-glazed porch and then a hallway with cupboard storage space to the right and access to the bathroom, bedroom and living room.

The bathroom to the left has a modern white suite with an electric shower over the bath and window to the front porch. The room is fully tiled on the walls and floor and has a radiator. The double bedroom at the end of the hallway has a built-in cupboard and plenty of room for bedroom furniture. A window overlooks the garden.

Chinneck Shaw says: ‘The living room on the right is bright and airy, with space for sofas as well as a dining area. Windows face to the front benefitting from sun all day and are neutrally decorated but have a modern feature wallpapered wall. A delightful and comfortable living area. A door leads into the kitchen which has a selection of wall and base units in a cream shaker style providing ample storage space and a wooden style worktop provides plenty of counter space. There is space for a washing machine, fridge freezer and cooker. A window looks out to the garden and a back door leads out to a covered passageway. This is a lovely feature of the house. The covered passageway provides secure access from the front of the house to the garden and has a great storage cupboard. This is really perfect for returning home after a walk and keeping any dirt out of the house!’The garden is perfect for summer entertaining and has plenty of room for a barbecue and garden furniture.

There are beds for planting along the sides with a mature plant in one corner. Garden items can be stored in the shed.The agents conclude by saying: ‘This is a lovely spacious one bedroomed property, nicely decorated and in a great location, perfect for a first-time buyer, a downsizer or an investor looking for a ready-to-rent home.’

To find out more see chinneckshaw.co.uk or call 023 9282 6731.

