SEE inside this three bedroom house on Burleigh Road which is on the market for £253,000.

The three-bedroom property has the potential to be a brilliant family home, with a large private garage off a private road.

The front door opens into a bright and airy reception room with a bay window and a feature fireplace. The hallway has a door that leads into the garden and a stairs that lead up to the first floor.

SEE ALSO: Marwell Zoo has announced the death of Indeever the Snow Leopard

There is a storage area under the stairs and a door that leads into the rear kitchen area space that has room for kitchen facilities and could be turned into the heart of the home with a few touch-ups.

At the top of the stairs, there is the family bathroom with a white suite and a shower over bath. The main bedroom is to the front of the house, and the two remaining rooms are at the rear, with the third being a walk through room, but a partition could separate them to form a middle room.

Outside the garden has a patio and artificial grass. Steps lead up to a small, raised area and into the large garage.

For more information contact Chinneck Shaw on 023 9282 6731

1. The seating area Burleigh Road, Portsmouth. £253,000 Three bedroom with a garage and no forward chain. Photo: - Photo Sales

2. The kitchen area Burleigh Road, Portsmouth. £253,000 Three bedroom with a garage and no forward chain. Photo: - Photo Sales

3. the bedroom area Burleigh Road, Portsmouth. £253,000 Three bedroom with a garage and no forward chain. Photo: - Photo Sales

4. A bedroom area Burleigh Road, Portsmouth. £253,000 Three bedroom with a garage and no forward chain. Photo: - Photo Sales