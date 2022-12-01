For sale in Burleigh Road: See inside this three-bedroom home on Portsea Island on the market for £253,000
SEE inside this three bedroom house on Burleigh Road which is on the market for £253,000.
This property is in the centre of Portsea Island with convenient amenities and recreational facilities close by and it has no chain, which is an added bonus for its next owner, who can move straight in.
The three-bedroom property has the potential to be a brilliant family home, with a large private garage off a private road.
The front door opens into a bright and airy reception room with a bay window and a feature fireplace. The hallway has a door that leads into the garden and a stairs that lead up to the first floor.
There is a storage area under the stairs and a door that leads into the rear kitchen area space that has room for kitchen facilities and could be turned into the heart of the home with a few touch-ups.
At the top of the stairs, there is the family bathroom with a white suite and a shower over bath. The main bedroom is to the front of the house, and the two remaining rooms are at the rear, with the third being a walk through room, but a partition could separate them to form a middle room.
Outside the garden has a patio and artificial grass. Steps lead up to a small, raised area and into the large garage.
For more information contact Chinneck Shaw on 023 9282 6731