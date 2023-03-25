There are period houses and period gems; a property on the market in the Blendworth conservation area definitely lives in the latter category.

Grade II-listed Cadlington Hall is a major part of what was a large mansion on the Cadlington House estate, believed to have been built in 1829 by Sir William Knighton.

Noted for great taste, Knighton gained greater recognition, and his baronetcy, for his services to the then Prince Regent and subsequent relieving of the Regent of a mountain of debt once he had become George IV.

The Hall became the more prominent part of the house when it was divided into three wings in 2008. It retains an impressive entrance hall and a colonnade that creates a veranda overlooking the park-like half-acre gardens that embrace the house on three sides.

The Hall is not held in some sort of time warp. It has endured its 200 years of history well but, more importantly, it has also been equipped for modern life.

It’s possible to imagine the Regency and Georgian periods from the dining and drawing rooms, as well as the orangery, but the kitchen/breakfast room is a space that the most demanding 21st century chef would be happy to work within.

The five bedrooms enjoy ample proportions; step into the bathrooms and the baths themselves recall the claw-foot, roll-top period pieces but are of clean, modern design.

There are also ground and first floor shower rooms with double cubicles.

Guide price is £1.25m (council tax Band H). For more information, contact Fine and Country Southern Hampshire on 023 93 277 277 or email [email protected]

