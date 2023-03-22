News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
1 minute ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
31 minutes ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
1 hour ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
1 hour ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
3 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product

For sale in Portsmouth: This five-bedroom property which has a pool is the most expensive home in Portsmouth on Zoopla

This five-bedroom detached property is one of the most expensive homes in Portsmouth – and it comes equipped with a separate pool house.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 13:35 GMT

Winton House, in Portsdown Hill Road, is a home full of opulence and possesses stunning views of the city.

The property, which is on the market with Fine & Country Drayton, Knightsbridge International Real Estate and UK Sotheby's International Realty for £2,500,000 and is the most expensive property on Zoopla.

SEE ALSO: For sale in Portsmouth: 2 bed terrace house with open plan living space perfect for first time buyers

This home offers five bedrooms, five bathrooms and five reception rooms, as well as a seperate pool building which has a swimming pool that measures 44'9" x 20'4".

The grounds also have a two-bedroom detached annexe and an orangery, and the home would be perfect for a big family looking to live in style.

There is a drawing room and multiple rooms which could be turned into an office space or nursery.

Winton House was also due to be raffled off in 2020 but it was cancelled by the owner and all of the entrants received a full refund.

Summary

Location: Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth PO6

Price: £2,500,000

Agent: Fine & Country Drayton, Knightsbridge International Real Estate and UK Sotheby's International Realty

Contact: Fine & Country Drayton on 023 9327 7277, Knightsbridge International Real Estate on 020 8058 0052 or UK Sotheby's International Realty on 020 7495 9580.

For more information visit Zoopla.

5 bed detached house for sale in Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth PO6, for £2,500,000. Photo credit: Zoopla

1. Winton House

5 bed detached house for sale in Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth PO6, for £2,500,000. Photo credit: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
One of the large bedrooms with an en-site. Photo credit: Zoopla

2. Winton House

One of the large bedrooms with an en-site. Photo credit: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The room is a perfect office space with room for storage. Photo credit: Zoopla

3. Winton House

The room is a perfect office space with room for storage. Photo credit: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen is beautiful and contemporary. Photo credit: Zoopla

4. Winton House

The kitchen is beautiful and contemporary. Photo credit: Zoopla Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
PortsmouthZoopla