This five-bedroom detached property is one of the most expensive homes in Portsmouth – and it comes equipped with a separate pool house.

Winton House, in Portsdown Hill Road, is a home full of opulence and possesses stunning views of the city.

The property, which is on the market with Fine & Country Drayton, Knightsbridge International Real Estate and UK Sotheby's International Realty for £2,500,000 and is the most expensive property on Zoopla.

This home offers five bedrooms, five bathrooms and five reception rooms, as well as a seperate pool building which has a swimming pool that measures 44'9" x 20'4".

The grounds also have a two-bedroom detached annexe and an orangery, and the home would be perfect for a big family looking to live in style.

There is a drawing room and multiple rooms which could be turned into an office space or nursery.

Winton House was also due to be raffled off in 2020 but it was cancelled by the owner and all of the entrants received a full refund.

Summary

Location: Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth PO6

Price: £2,500,000

Contact: Fine & Country Drayton on 023 9327 7277, Knightsbridge International Real Estate on 020 8058 0052 or UK Sotheby's International Realty on 020 7495 9580.

For more information visit Zoopla.

