This five bedroom home, located in Chatsworth Avenue, Cosham, comes with five good-sized bedrooms, a dining room, a living space, a kitchen, a family bathroom and a WC. Also equipped with a large garden and two parking spaces, this home is a brilliant family home.
The listing says: “A spacious 5 bedroom, 2 reception house situated in this popular residential road in Cosham.
“Internal accommodation is adaptable currently providing a lounge to the front, separate dining room, kitchen with built in oven, hob and extractor, separate utility room, downstairs cloakroom, 3 first floor bedrooms and family bathroom and on the top floor are 2 further bedrooms both with a hand basin.”
Location: Chatsworth Avenue, Cosham
Cost: £325,000
Agent: Purple Bricks
Key Features: Five bedrooms, parking, garden