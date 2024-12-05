For Sale: Wonderfully eccentric £325,000 five bedroom terraced home in Cosham is wonderfully spacious

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Dec 2024, 16:13 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 16:13 BST

If you have been searching for the a spacious family home, look no further.

This five bedroom home, located in Chatsworth Avenue, Cosham, comes with five good-sized bedrooms, a dining room, a living space, a kitchen, a family bathroom and a WC. Also equipped with a large garden and two parking spaces, this home is a brilliant family home.

The listing says: “A spacious 5 bedroom, 2 reception house situated in this popular residential road in Cosham.

“Internal accommodation is adaptable currently providing a lounge to the front, separate dining room, kitchen with built in oven, hob and extractor, separate utility room, downstairs cloakroom, 3 first floor bedrooms and family bathroom and on the top floor are 2 further bedrooms both with a hand basin.”

Location: Chatsworth Avenue, Cosham

Cost: £325,000

Agent: Purple Bricks

Key Features: Five bedrooms, parking, garden

For more information about this home in Cosham, visit Purple Bricks. Click here for more.

