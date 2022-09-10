The agents say it’s the perfect place to bring up a family as it is near Great Salterns recreation ground and has good primary schools nearby.

Chinneck Shaw’s particulars say: ‘The house has a beautiful open plan kitchen, a real feature of the property with large patio doors opening on to the garden. There are plenty of wall and base units in a grey shaker style including a lovely curved unit and integrated appliances. Stained glass panels provide an interesting feature to the windows.

‘The front room has a cast iron ornamental fireplace and bay windows allow light to flood in the room. The hallway has understairs storage and with a window as well as window panelled door is light and bright.’

The three bedrooms are all upstairs and the family bathroom has a modern white suite with a shower over the bath.

The back garden has a patio, a lawn and storage to the side as well as storage/workshop to the rear. A small circular patio in the middle could provide a perfect area for a firepit!

There is no forward chain and the home is on the market for £340,000.

Call 023 9282 6731 or go to https://www.chinneckshaw.co.uk/property/stanley-avenue-portsmouth-po3/ to find out more.

