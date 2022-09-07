And that’s exactly what’s happened at a house now for sale in Grant Road, Farlington.

SEE ALSO: A smart family home in Horndean

It has been extended at the rear on the ground floor to add a dining room but what makes the loftiest impression, quite literally, is the conversion of the roof space into a fine principal suite.

This new bedroom area has French windows and a small balcony at the front giving a grandstand view of the wider Portsmouth area and way beyond, taking in Langstone Harbour and the grand sweep of the Solent beyond.

On more down-to-earth practicalities, the property is close to vital amenities such as schools and shops but also, thanks to its position on the top side of one of the higher roads on Portsdown Hill, also backs onto open land.

Downstairs is a sitting room, a dining room, a family room, a kitchen / breakfast room and a cloakroom, while upstairs sees three double and one single bedroom a bathroom with a bath and shoer, and two en suites.

There is also a driveway with off-road parking, a garage and front and back gardens.

It is on the market for £665,000 with Town and Country Southern on 023 93 277 288. Or email [email protected]

1. Panoramic The view from the home Photo: Town and Country Photo Sales

2. Wooden floor One of the bedrooms Photo: Town and Country Photo Sales

3. Tiled The shower room Photo: Town and Country Photo Sales

4. Sunny The back garden Photo: Town and Country Photo Sales