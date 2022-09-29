It is an impressive, detached home which on an attractive corner position with well maintained private gardens enclosed behind brick and flint walls.

The house is believed to be built in the late 1700s with a brick and timber construction beneath a thatched roof and provides 3213 sq ft of living space including a garage and summer house.

The Grade II-listed living accommodation is on two floors and has four bedrooms.

The property has a number of original features including exposed and painted beams, inglenook style fireplaces, country style large latch doors as well as undulating ceilings and floors (which is common

for the construction and era).

Set back from the road behind a deep gravel driveway and terrace, the house has side pedestrian access as well as a detached stable style double garage and well-presented and

stocked attractive gardens.

Sea Breeze is within a few hundred yards of West Town village, within half a mile of Mengham village, the Hayling Seafront and is ideally suited for those visiting the island to take advantage of local sport facilities inducing Hayling Golf Course, Beachlands Golf Course, Seacourt Tennis Club, Sinah Lake, recognised internationally for its outstanding water sports facilities and the Kite Surfing Club which are all nearby.

It is on sale with Fine and Country for £875,000. Call 023 93 277 277 to find out more.

