Inside this five bedroom semi-detached home, there are three reception rooms, a spacious kitchen, room for office space and a large back garden.

The Drayton property, which spans across three floors and is marketed by Town and Country Southern, has a modern bathroom which has a bath, a shower and a trendy vanity basin and is perfect for a big family.

It also offers off-road parking, as well as a double glazed cloak room and a sun room, which could easily be changed into a utility room.

This home is currently on the market for £660,000.

To find out more call Town & Country Southern on 023 93 277 288.

1. Kitchen The spacious kitchen area has a fitted window seat and a number of storage cupboards. Photo: Town & Country Southern Photo Sales

2. Trendy The bathroom is modern and spacious with a shower, bath and stylish vanity basin. Photo: Town & Country Southern Photo Sales

3. Double bedroom Just one of the many bedrooms that this property has to offer. Photo: Town & Country Southern Photo Sales

4. Cosy Corner This home cosy home has a number of spaces that can be turned into office space. Photo: Town & Country Southern Photo Sales