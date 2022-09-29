Brand new Drayton property has entered the housing market
THIS five bedroom Drayton home would be ideal for a growing family – and has just come onto the market for £660,000.
Inside this five bedroom semi-detached home, there are three reception rooms, a spacious kitchen, room for office space and a large back garden.
The Drayton property, which spans across three floors and is marketed by Town and Country Southern, has a modern bathroom which has a bath, a shower and a trendy vanity basin and is perfect for a big family.
It also offers off-road parking, as well as a double glazed cloak room and a sun room, which could easily be changed into a utility room.
This home is currently on the market for £660,000.
To find out more call Town & Country Southern on 023 93 277 288.