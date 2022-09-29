News you can trust since 1877
58 Carmarthen Avenue, Drayton, Hampshire, is a semi-detached home perfect for families. Guide Price: £660,000

Brand new Drayton property has entered the housing market

THIS five bedroom Drayton home would be ideal for a growing family – and has just come onto the market for £660,000.

By Sophie Lewis
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 12:16 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 12:17 pm

Inside this five bedroom semi-detached home, there are three reception rooms, a spacious kitchen, room for office space and a large back garden.

The Drayton property, which spans across three floors and is marketed by Town and Country Southern, has a modern bathroom which has a bath, a shower and a trendy vanity basin and is perfect for a big family.

It also offers off-road parking, as well as a double glazed cloak room and a sun room, which could easily be changed into a utility room.

This home is currently on the market for £660,000.

To find out more call Town & Country Southern on 023 93 277 288.

1. Kitchen

The spacious kitchen area has a fitted window seat and a number of storage cupboards.

Photo: Town & Country Southern

2. Trendy

The bathroom is modern and spacious with a shower, bath and stylish vanity basin.

Photo: Town & Country Southern

3. Double bedroom

Just one of the many bedrooms that this property has to offer.

Photo: Town & Country Southern

4. Cosy Corner

This home cosy home has a number of spaces that can be turned into office space.

Photo: Town & Country Southern

