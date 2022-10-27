News you can trust since 1877
Herons Creek on Hayling Island

For sale Hayling Island: Four-bedroom family home Herons Creek

A family home in a beautifully quiet area is on the market.

By Tom Morton
26 minutes ago
Updated 27th Oct 2022, 2:20pm

Herons Creek is in a peaceful spot close to the water’s edge on the south-eastern coast of Hayling Island. It is on a private road and tucked behind tall gates, and the agents Fine and Country say the home ‘is an ideal spot for those who crave the peace of island life’.

The agents say: ‘This family home needs some modernisation, but the well-proportioned interior of 2,395sq ft lends itself to re-creation to a new family’s lifestyle, and offers a wonderful opportunity to take full advantage of its setting.

‘For the adventurous, it is possible to sail, surf and swim just a few steps from the property. Ideal for kids and grown-ups alike!’

Hayling Island has Blue Flag Beaches and an leisure clubs such as sailing, surfing, golf, cycling, walking and tennis, and the Hayling Billy Trail provides miles of tracks around the island.

The home has four bedrooms, and a woodburner in the sitting room.

It is on the market with a guide price of £850,000.

For viewings call Fine & Country on 01243 487969

1. Waterside view

Herons Creek

2. Smart

The dining room

3. Airy

The conservatory

4. Parquet

The sitting room

