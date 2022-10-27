Herons Creek is in a peaceful spot close to the water’s edge on the south-eastern coast of Hayling Island. It is on a private road and tucked behind tall gates, and the agents Fine and Country say the home ‘is an ideal spot for those who crave the peace of island life’.

The agents say: ‘This family home needs some modernisation, but the well-proportioned interior of 2,395sq ft lends itself to re-creation to a new family’s lifestyle, and offers a wonderful opportunity to take full advantage of its setting.

‘For the adventurous, it is possible to sail, surf and swim just a few steps from the property. Ideal for kids and grown-ups alike!’

Hayling Island has Blue Flag Beaches and an leisure clubs such as sailing, surfing, golf, cycling, walking and tennis, and the Hayling Billy Trail provides miles of tracks around the island.

The home has four bedrooms, and a woodburner in the sitting room.

It is on the market with a guide price of £850,000.

For viewings call Fine & Country on 01243 487969

1. Waterside view Herons Creek Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

2. Smart The dining room Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

3. Airy The conservatory Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

4. Parquet The sitting room Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales