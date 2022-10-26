News you can trust since 1877
The home in Kingsley Road, Southsea, PO4

Brand new Southsea home comes onto the market

A FULLY upgraded three-bedroom house in Southsea has come onto the market for £315,000.

By Sophie Lewis
4 minutes ago
Updated 26th Oct 2022, 11:24am

A three bedroom, fully refurbished house in Southsea has been put on the market for £315,000 and is ideal for a family or first-time buyers.

The terraced house is on Kingsley Road and is near Bransbury Park with only a five-minute drive to Eastern Road and it is within walking distance to Eastney beach.

The entire home has recently been upgraded and is a blank canvas for someone to make it their own.

Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms and a single bedroom which can be converted into an office space.

The kitchen and living reception area is open plan, and the clean white colour palette continues throughout the house, with grey featured into the design.

The kitchen area is stylish, modern and it overlooks the garden which is a combination of patio and greenery, as well as possessing a garden shed at the bottom of the garden.

The bathroom, which is located upstairs, is neatly designed with white and grey tiling, and there is space for storage throughout the house.

For more information, contact Chinneck Shaw Estate Agents: 023 9282 6731

