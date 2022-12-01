The zoo has revealed that the 14-year-old snow leopard developed kidney disease and arthritis.

Indeever found his home at Marwell at the age of two after being brought over from Zurich. He spent his life in Hampshire alongside his female companion, Irina, who will miss him dearly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time at Marwell, which is between Bishop’s Waltham and Winchester, he fathered two litters of cubs including Kadhir and Kamala in 2011 and Ajendra and Animesh in 2013.

Indeever

Dr Sarah Jane Smith, deputy veterinary services manager, said: ‘We discovered he had arthritis in his pelvis and one of his knees. We started Indeever on long term pain relief, which initially worked really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Indeever’s peculiar walk disappeared, and he was soon able to jump and bound around the enclosure again.

‘Sadly though, his condition deteriorated again over the last week. He started to walk strangely again and had lost weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We examined Indeever on Monday morning under anaesthesia and found that his weight loss was due to muscle loss. There were also signs of kidney disease on his urine sample.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Animal team leader Carrie Arnold said: ‘I will always miss him. He was such a joyful character and never failed to make you smile. Indy loved playing hide and seek. Every morning he would run around or hide behind rocks to avoid us. When we spotted him, he would turn around and sprint off in the other direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘In the afternoon he would become even more playful, stalking us and following when we walked away. He would stop every time you looked back and would then come to a certain part of the enclosure where he enjoyed rolling around on the ground. He’ll be sadly missed.’