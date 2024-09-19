For sale in Chichester: 'Considerably improved' £700,000 detached home is exceptional

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Sep 2024, 14:40 BST

Have you been on the hunt for a beautiful home in a desirable area?

Just a stone’s throw from Chichester city centre, this four bedroom detached property has a lot to offer. Equipped with four bedrooms, a light and spacious living space, a brilliant garden and ample amounts of parking.

The listing says: “A 3/4 double bedroom detached house situated on a good size plot just south of Chichester city centre.

“The property has been considerably improved by the present owners and includes 2 log burning stoves, a 23ft garage and extensive off road parking.”

Summary:

Location: Chichester

Price: £700,000

Agent: Purple Bricks

Key Features: Four bedrooms, considerably improved by current owners, garden, parking.

For more information about the property, visit Purple Bricks. Click here for more information.

Stockbridge Road, Chichester, £700,000

Stockbridge Road, Chichester, £700,000

Stockbridge Road, Chichester, £700,000

Stockbridge Road, Chichester, £700,000

