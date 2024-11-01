Located in Longacre Lane, Selsey, this four bedroom home has a lot to offer. From a wonderful open plan living space to a generously sized back garden, this house is ideal for someone wanting a seaside home.
The listing says: “A superbly presented 4 bedroom detached bungalow having been extensively improved by the present owner situated in this popular residential road less than 500m from the beach.”
Summary:
Location: Longacre Lane, Selsey, Chichester
Cost: £570,000
Agent: Purple Bricks
Key Features: 500m from the beach, open living space, four bedrooms