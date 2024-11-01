For sale in Chichester: Extensively improved £570,000 Selsey home 500m from splendid beach

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Nov 2024, 12:47 BST

Only a stone’s throw from the beach, this spectacular home is one to check out.

Located in Longacre Lane, Selsey, this four bedroom home has a lot to offer. From a wonderful open plan living space to a generously sized back garden, this house is ideal for someone wanting a seaside home.

The listing says: “A superbly presented 4 bedroom detached bungalow having been extensively improved by the present owner situated in this popular residential road less than 500m from the beach.”

Summary:

Location: Longacre Lane, Selsey, Chichester

Cost: £570,000

Agent: Purple Bricks

Key Features: 500m from the beach, open living space, four bedrooms

For more information about this home, click here.

Longacre Lane, Selsey, £570,000

A superbly presented 4 bedroom detached bungalow having been extensively improved by the present owner situated in this popular residential road less than 500m from the beach.

This home has been designed to a high specification.

Longacre Lane, Selsey, £570,000

This home has been designed to a high specification.

This home is being sold with Purple Bricks and it is on the market for £570,000.

Longacre Lane, Selsey, £570,000

This home is being sold with Purple Bricks and it is on the market for £570,000.

This fantastic home is a stone's throw from the beach.

Longacre Lane, Selsey, £570,000

This fantastic home is a stone's throw from the beach.

