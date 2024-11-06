For Sale in Gosport: Modernised £295,000 two bedroom flat offers character and charm

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Nov 2024, 14:50 BST

If you are a first time buyer and are on the hunt for a home, look no further.

This two bedroom flat, located in Paget Road, Alverstoke, comes with one bathroom and a spacious reception room.

The listing says: “This spacious two bedroom first floor flat within a converted character property in the heart of Alverstoke village has been internally modernised by the current owners, but has retained a lot of the character features, and is offered with no onward chain.”

Summary:

Location: Paget Road, Alverstoke

Cost: £295,000

Agent: Purple Bricks

Key Features: No forward chain, long lease, improved by owners, ideal for first time buyer

For more information about this home, visit Purple Bricks. Click here for more.

This home comes with two bedrooms, one bathroom and a spacious living area.

Paget Road, Alverstoke, £295,000

This home comes with two bedrooms, one bathroom and a spacious living area. | Purple Bricks

The listing says: "This spacious two bedroom first floor flat within a converted character property in the heart of Alverstoke village has been internally modernised by the current owners."

2. Paget Road, Alverstoke, £295,000

The listing says: "This spacious two bedroom first floor flat within a converted character property in the heart of Alverstoke village has been internally modernised by the current owners." | Purple Bricks

This home is on the market for £295,000 and it is being sold with Purple Bricks.

3. Paget Road, Alverstoke, £295,000

This home is on the market for £295,000 and it is being sold with Purple Bricks. | Purple Bricks

This first floor flat has no onward chain and it would be ideal for a first time buyer.

4. Paget Road, Alverstoke, £295,000

This first floor flat has no onward chain and it would be ideal for a first time buyer. | Purple Bricks

