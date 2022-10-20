The penthouse, in Blake House, is being marketed by Fine and Country and has a guide price of £890,000.The agents say that the apartment is ‘something special’, and has ‘a spacious layout with a light and airy feel’.

It has a large open-plan living room incorporating kitchen with outstanding views over Portsmouth Harbour entrance, the Spinnaker Tower and towards Portsdown Hill. There is offered with double glazing, underfloor heating, a bespoke fitted kitchen, and two double bedrooms, both with en suites, plus a separate guest cloakroom.

The flat has two balconies, a lift service and secure car parking and is only a few minutes’ walk to Gunwharf Quays and close to the Portsmouth Harbour mainline railway station to Waterloo, and the international ferry port and Isle of Wight Ferry.

The ground rent is £150 a year and maintenance is £3,160 a year, including buildings insurance. It’s a leasehold property witjh 176 years remaining on a 199-year lease.

TENURE: Leasehold, 199 years from 1st April 1999 (176 years remaining)

1. Dramatic The view from Blake House Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

2. Chic The kitchen/diner Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

3. Airy The open-plan kitchen Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

4. Panoramic A view from the balcony Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales