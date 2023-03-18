News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Hampshire: See inside 5 bed bungalow with it’s own Love Island style fire pit and swimming pool

With five bedrooms and its own Love Island style fire pit, this stunning family home in Gosport is currently one of the best on the market.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:11 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

Located on House Farm Road in Gosport, this five bed bungalow might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. The property comes with its own wrap-around garden, swimming pool and Love Island style fire pit.

The listing for this impressive property on Zoopla reads: “Set back from the road, the property enjoys a very attractive frontage, along with a substantial driveway and garage. On the ground floor you have a large open kitchen area, utility space and the fourth bedroom.

“The property comes with a sitting area at the front of the home and a 22ft lounge/diner giving you great views of the garden. You can enter the garden through two sets of bi-fold doors on the corner of the room.

“The large wrap around garden has a spacious private patio area, large lawn and swimming pool. When the weather is nice there is no better place than next to the fire pit area in your very own hot tub.

“The property is completed by three double upstairs bedrooms, with the main bedroom over 19ft with views over the green and sites seen as far as Gunwharf Quays. The family bathroom is modern, with a bath and shower. The property also benefits from a cloakroom on the ground floor.”

Summary

Location:House Farm Road, Gosport PO12 3TF

Offers over: £600,000

Agent: Bernards

Contact: 01329 596469

For more information, visit Zoopla.

1. House Farm Road

2. House Farm Road

3. House Farm Road

4. House Farm Road

