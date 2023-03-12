A five bed house with its own outdoor entertainment area is currently on the market in Drayton

Located on Havant Road in Drayton, this five bedroom house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. This spacious property comes with two reception rooms and an outdoor entertainment area, perfect for summer evenings.

The property description on Zoopla reads: “An impressive, detached home with 2857 sq ft of living space arranged over two primary floors. The accommodation comprises: hallway with vaulted ceiling, cloakroom, living room, sitting room, integral garage and open plan kitchen/dining room as well as a utility room and separate studio with an en-suite shower room on the ground floor, with four bedrooms,one having an en-suite shower room and large feature family bathroom on the first floor.

“The imposing property is set back from the road with a drive-in, drive-out facilities, an integral garage and large enclosed rear garden with BBQ and bar area, terraces which are ideal for al-fresco dining and a detached summer house. The property is offered with floor covering throughout, gas fired central heating, double glazing and is located in a popular residential location within easy access to local shopping amenities, bus routes, catchment for both Court Lane and Springfield Schools (subject to confirmation), as well as good commutable road and rail links.”

Summary

Location: Havant Road, Drayton, Hampshire PO6 2JE

Guide price: £1,250,000

Agent: Fine and Country

Contact: 02394 066335

For more information, visit Zoopla.

