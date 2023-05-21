With five bedrooms and a cinema room, this property in Whiteley is a dream home for many.

Located on Skylark Meadows in Whiteley, this 5 bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. This impressive property has an open plan kitchen/dining/living room with bespoke fitted kitchen,a cinema room and triple garage with electric doors.

The home was originally constructed in the late 1990’s and has recently undergone an extensive renovation project. The ground floor of the property offers three main reception rooms including a sitting room, cinema room and the open plan kitchen/dining/family room.

The kitchen itself has high end finishes throughout including quartz worktops and a huge island unit with a built in breakfast bar. There is also a handy utility room, WC and cloak room on the ground floor.

The first floor offers five double bedrooms and the master suite comes with its own dressing room and en-suite.The family bathroom has a luxurious feel with a double ended bath, double shower and his and hers basins.

The garden wraps around the home and features a smart resin patio, making it the perfect entertainment space.

Summary

Location: Skylark Meadows, Whiteley, Fareham PO15

Price: £1,950,000

Agent: Brambles

Contact: 01489 345639

For more information, visit Zoopla.

1 . Skylark Meadows This property is located on Skylark Meadows Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Skylark Meadows Entrance hall Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Skylark Meadows Modern fitted kitchen Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Skylark Meadows Dining area Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4