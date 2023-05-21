News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe

For sale in Hampshire: See inside 5 bed Whiteley dream house with cinema room and triple garage

With five bedrooms and a cinema room, this property in Whiteley is a dream home for many.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 21st May 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on Skylark Meadows in Whiteley, this 5 bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. This impressive property has an open plan kitchen/dining/living room with bespoke fitted kitchen,a cinema room and triple garage with electric doors.

The home was originally constructed in the late 1990’s and has recently undergone an extensive renovation project. The ground floor of the property offers three main reception rooms including a sitting room, cinema room and the open plan kitchen/dining/family room.

The kitchen itself has high end finishes throughout including quartz worktops and a huge island unit with a built in breakfast bar. There is also a handy utility room, WC and cloak room on the ground floor.

The first floor offers five double bedrooms and the master suite comes with its own dressing room and en-suite.The family bathroom has a luxurious feel with a double ended bath, double shower and his and hers basins.

The garden wraps around the home and features a smart resin patio, making it the perfect entertainment space.

Summary

Location: Skylark Meadows, Whiteley, Fareham PO15

Price: £1,950,000

Agent: Brambles

Contact: 01489 345639

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on Skylark Meadows

1. Skylark Meadows

This property is located on Skylark Meadows Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Entrance hall

2. Skylark Meadows

Entrance hall Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Modern fitted kitchen

3. Skylark Meadows

Modern fitted kitchen Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Dining area

4. Skylark Meadows

Dining area Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SaleHampshireProperty