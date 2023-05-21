For sale in Hampshire: See inside 5 bed Whiteley dream house with cinema room and triple garage
With five bedrooms and a cinema room, this property in Whiteley is a dream home for many.
Located on Skylark Meadows in Whiteley, this 5 bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. This impressive property has an open plan kitchen/dining/living room with bespoke fitted kitchen,a cinema room and triple garage with electric doors.
The home was originally constructed in the late 1990’s and has recently undergone an extensive renovation project. The ground floor of the property offers three main reception rooms including a sitting room, cinema room and the open plan kitchen/dining/family room.
The kitchen itself has high end finishes throughout including quartz worktops and a huge island unit with a built in breakfast bar. There is also a handy utility room, WC and cloak room on the ground floor.
The first floor offers five double bedrooms and the master suite comes with its own dressing room and en-suite.The family bathroom has a luxurious feel with a double ended bath, double shower and his and hers basins.
The garden wraps around the home and features a smart resin patio, making it the perfect entertainment space.
Summary
Location: Skylark Meadows, Whiteley, Fareham PO15
Price: £1,950,000
Agent: Brambles
Contact: 01489 345639
For more information, visit Zoopla.