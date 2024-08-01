This exceptional barn conversion in Denmead has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four reception rooms, all of which have been carefully designed. This wonderful home also comes with a range of luxurious amenities including a spacious utility room, a 21ft cinema room, two stables, a workshop, store and tack room. The Zoopla listing says: “With a perfect combination of charm and character, as well a layout that offers both versatility and flexibility for any growing family, Clarendon Barn is surrounded by countryside and comes with approaching one and a half acres of mature gardens with two adjoining paddocks.
“The property originally formed part of Clarendon Farm with the building being used as both a stable block and in part, a piggery before it was then converted into what is now a lovely light and airy family home.”
Summary:
Location: Denmead
Offers over: £1,500,000 Agent: White & Guard Estate Agents For more information about the property click here.
