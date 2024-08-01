For Sale in Hampshire: Charming country barn conversion with cinema room and stables on market for £1.5m

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 1st Aug 2024, 16:12 BST

If you are on the hunt for an exquisite country home equipped with a cinema room and gorgeous scenery, this is the ideal barn for you.

This exceptional barn conversion in Denmead has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four reception rooms, all of which have been carefully designed. This wonderful home also comes with a range of luxurious amenities including a spacious utility room, a 21ft cinema room, two stables, a workshop, store and tack room. The Zoopla listing says: “With a perfect combination of charm and character, as well a layout that offers both versatility and flexibility for any growing family, Clarendon Barn is surrounded by countryside and comes with approaching one and a half acres of mature gardens with two adjoining paddocks.

“The property originally formed part of Clarendon Farm with the building being used as both a stable block and in part, a piggery before it was then converted into what is now a lovely light and airy family home.”

Summary:

Location: Denmead

Offers over: £1,500,000 Agent: White & Guard Estate Agents For more information about the property click here.

This stunning home comes with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four reception rooms.

1. Anmore Road, Denmead, £1.5m

This stunning home comes with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four reception rooms. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "With a perfect combination of charm and character, as well a layout that offers both versatility and flexibility for any growing family, Clarendon Barn is surrounded by countryside and comes with approaching one and a half acres of mature gardens with two adjoining paddocks."

2. Anmore Road, Denmead, £1.5m

The listing says: "With a perfect combination of charm and character, as well a layout that offers both versatility and flexibility for any growing family, Clarendon Barn is surrounded by countryside and comes with approaching one and a half acres of mature gardens with two adjoining paddocks." | Zoopla

Photo Sales
The Zoopla listing says: "The property originally formed part of Clarendon Farm with the building being used as both a stable block and in part, a piggery before it was then converted into what is now a lovely light and airy family home."

3. Anmore Road, Denmead, £1.5m

The Zoopla listing says: "The property originally formed part of Clarendon Farm with the building being used as both a stable block and in part, a piggery before it was then converted into what is now a lovely light and airy family home." | Zoopla

Photo Sales
This beautiful home is a stunning barn conversion that also comes with a double garage and carport.

4. Anmore Road, Denmead, £1.5m

This beautiful home is a stunning barn conversion that also comes with a double garage and carport. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyDenmeadHampshireGardensZoopla

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.