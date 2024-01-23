Located in Topaz Grove, Waterlooville, this epic five bedroom propertyc omes with three bathrooms, three reception rooms, a huge open-plan kitchen, a spacious garden and a large amount of space for parking. The listing says: “Extended executive style extended detached home in popular topaz grove location. A five bedroom detached house located in Topaz Grove, Waterlooville. This property benefits from double glazing, gas central heating system, double garage with electric roller door, lounge, snug/study, modern fitted kitchen/family room, separate utility room, cloakroom/W.C, first floor family bathroom, bedroom one and two with en-suite's, driveway parking for multiple vehicles, landscaped rear garden and hot tub, and viewing is a must for all serious buyers.”