Sat in Warblington is an exceptional seven bedroom country home that comes with four bathrooms, four reception rooms, a historic tower, a swimming pool, a pool house and a dry moat as well as a large amount of land. This grade II listed home has heaps of character and currently on the market for £2.5m.
The listing says: “In the parish of Warblington, on Langstone Harbour, a beautiful, Grade II listed, restoration country house and historic tower standing in about 4 acres of lovely gardens and grounds including the fascinating moat.
“Warblington Castle is a wonderfully unique, stone manor house, of generous proportions, standing within about 4 acres of beautiful and well-tended gardens that include a swimming pool, outbuildings, a lovely old granary on staddlestones, a vegetable garden, fruit trees and a stunning moat (dry) together with an historic Tower and part of the original castle gateway.”
Summary:
Location: Warblington, Havant
Agent: house. Covering London and The Country
Cost: £2.5m
Key Features: Country house and historic tower, swimming pool, pool house, dry moat, acres of land