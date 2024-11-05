Sat in Warblington is an exceptional seven bedroom country home that comes with four bathrooms, four reception rooms, a historic tower, a swimming pool, a pool house and a dry moat as well as a large amount of land. This grade II listed home has heaps of character and currently on the market for £2.5m.

The listing says: “In the parish of Warblington, on Langstone Harbour, a beautiful, Grade II listed, restoration country house and historic tower standing in about 4 acres of lovely gardens and grounds including the fascinating moat.

“Warblington Castle is a wonderfully unique, stone manor house, of generous proportions, standing within about 4 acres of beautiful and well-tended gardens that include a swimming pool, outbuildings, a lovely old granary on staddlestones, a vegetable garden, fruit trees and a stunning moat (dry) together with an historic Tower and part of the original castle gateway.”

Location: Warblington, Havant

Agent: house. Covering London and The Country

Cost: £2.5m

Key Features: Country house and historic tower, swimming pool, pool house, dry moat, acres of land

