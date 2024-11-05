For Sale in Hampshire: Distinctive £2.5m Havant country home offers historic tower, moat and swimming pool

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Nov 2024, 14:09 BST

Have you been on the search for a home with an abundance of history? If the answer is yes, then have a look inside this spectacular country home.

Sat in Warblington is an exceptional seven bedroom country home that comes with four bathrooms, four reception rooms, a historic tower, a swimming pool, a pool house and a dry moat as well as a large amount of land. This grade II listed home has heaps of character and currently on the market for £2.5m.

The listing says: “In the parish of Warblington, on Langstone Harbour, a beautiful, Grade II listed, restoration country house and historic tower standing in about 4 acres of lovely gardens and grounds including the fascinating moat.

“Warblington Castle is a wonderfully unique, stone manor house, of generous proportions, standing within about 4 acres of beautiful and well-tended gardens that include a swimming pool, outbuildings, a lovely old granary on staddlestones, a vegetable garden, fruit trees and a stunning moat (dry) together with an historic Tower and part of the original castle gateway.”

Summary:

Location: Warblington, Havant

Agent: house. Covering London and The Country

Cost: £2.5m

Key Features: Country house and historic tower, swimming pool, pool house, dry moat, acres of land

For more information about this home, click here.

This home comes with seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and four reception rooms.

