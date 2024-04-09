Located in New Road, Lovedean, this five bedroom house comes with four reception rooms, three bathrooms, a spacious garden and a driveway suitable for numerous cars. This quirky house has a lot to offer buyers and the current owners have recently upgraded the property to a high specification. This home would be ideal for someone with a big family and it is in a desirable location that is tucked away.

The listing says: “Occupying a quiet position in a no through road in the village of Lovedean is this very impressive individual detached home that has been comprehensively upgraded by the current owners and offers deceptively spacious accommodation comprising of five bedrooms, three with en-suite shower rooms, family bathroom, four reception rooms and a feature fitted kitchen/breakfast room.”

"Approached over a generous gravelled driveway allowing parking for several vehicles and steps up to a front veranda and front door into the central hallway which immediately reflects the immaculate presentation offered.”

