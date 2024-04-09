For Sale in Hampshire: Enchanting detached Lovedean home offers paradise in quaint village

A superb detached property with five bedrooms has been welcomed onto the market for £1,250,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Apr 2024, 14:56 BST

Located in New Road, Lovedean, this five bedroom house comes with four reception rooms, three bathrooms, a spacious garden and a driveway suitable for numerous cars. This quirky house has a lot to offer buyers and the current owners have recently upgraded the property to a high specification. This home would be ideal for someone with a big family and it is in a desirable location that is tucked away.

The listing says: “Occupying a quiet position in a no through road in the village of Lovedean is this very impressive individual detached home that has been comprehensively upgraded by the current owners and offers deceptively spacious accommodation comprising of five bedrooms, three with en-suite shower rooms, family bathroom, four reception rooms and a feature fitted kitchen/breakfast room.”

"Approached over a generous gravelled driveway allowing parking for several vehicles and steps up to a front veranda and front door into the central hallway which immediately reflects the immaculate presentation offered.”

This home is being sold for £1,250,000 and it is on the market with Homes Estate Agents Ltd. Click here for more information.

This property comes with five bedrooms, four reception rooms and three bathrooms as well as parking and a large garden.

The listing says: "Occupying a quiet position in a no through road in the village of Lovedean is this very impressive individual detached home that has been comprehensively upgraded by the current owners."

The listing says that this house 'offers deceptively spacious accommodation comprising of five bedrooms, three with en-suite shower rooms, family bathroom, four reception rooms and a feature fitted kitchen/breakfast room.'

