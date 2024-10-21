Equipped with three spacious double bedrooms, two en-suite bathrooms and a fantastic living space, this Portchester home, is ideal for a family.
The listing says: “A 3 double bedroom semi-detached modern town house having been improved by the present owner situated in the sought after Portchester area.
“Internal accommodation is exceptionally well presented and offers a 15ft 9 lounge with tri folding doors to rear garden, kitchen/diner with integrated appliances and a downstairs cloakroom.” Summary:
Location: Cornaway Lane, Portchester
Agent: Purple Bricks
Cost: £450,000
Key Features: Two parking spaces, two en-suite bathrooms, spacious double bedrooms
