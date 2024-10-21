For Sale in Hampshire: Exceptional £450,000 townhouse minutes from A27

Published 21st Oct 2024

If you have been searching for a gorgeous contemporary home, look no further.

Equipped with three spacious double bedrooms, two en-suite bathrooms and a fantastic living space, this Portchester home, is ideal for a family.

The listing says: “A 3 double bedroom semi-detached modern town house having been improved by the present owner situated in the sought after Portchester area.

“Internal accommodation is exceptionally well presented and offers a 15ft 9 lounge with tri folding doors to rear garden, kitchen/diner with integrated appliances and a downstairs cloakroom.” Summary:

Location: Cornaway Lane, Portchester

Agent: Purple Bricks

Cost: £450,000

Key Features: Two parking spaces, two en-suite bathrooms, spacious double bedrooms

For more information about this home, visit the Purple Bricks website. Click here for more.

This home comes with three double bedrooms, two en-suite bathrooms, a family bathroom, two parking spaces and a spacious garden.

Cornaway Lane, Portchester, £450,000

Purple Bricks

