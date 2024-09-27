For sale in Hampshire: Exceptionally unique £5m rural Petersfield home is rare find

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Sep 2024, 12:38 BST

If you have been on the hunt for a unique home in the heart of the countryside, then look no further.

Perched firmly in the South Downs National Park, this five bedroom home has been designed to a wonderful standard. This home comes with surrounding land and it is tucked away in a picturesque setting.

The listing says: “Located in a hidden valley, in the South Downs National Park, a truly exceptional family home and the winner of many distinguished architectural awards.

“This truly inspiring home was designed to maximise its stunning rural views and be a light-filled, fun, family home. Very rarely do unique houses of this calibre come to the market.”

Summary:

Location: Ditcham, Petersfield

Cost: £5m

Agent: house.

Key Features: Grounds extending to about 2.5 acres, garage, five bedrooms, intriguing architectural design, gorgeous location.

For more information about this gorgeous home, click here.

This home comes with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms.

1. Ditcham, Petersfield, £5m

This home comes with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and four reception rooms. | Zoopla

2. Ditcham, Petersfield, £5m

3. Ditcham, Petersfield, £5m

4. Ditcham, Petersfield, £5m

