Perched firmly in the South Downs National Park, this five bedroom home has been designed to a wonderful standard. This home comes with surrounding land and it is tucked away in a picturesque setting.

The listing says: “Located in a hidden valley, in the South Downs National Park, a truly exceptional family home and the winner of many distinguished architectural awards.

“This truly inspiring home was designed to maximise its stunning rural views and be a light-filled, fun, family home. Very rarely do unique houses of this calibre come to the market.”

Location: Ditcham, Petersfield

Cost: £5m

Agent: house.

The listing says: "Sitting in a tranquil valley in about 2.5 acres of gardens and grounds (including a wildflower meadow), the house offers a master bedroom suite with dressing rooms and 4 further bedrooms all with ensuite bathrooms. "