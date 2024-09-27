Perched firmly in the South Downs National Park, this five bedroom home has been designed to a wonderful standard. This home comes with surrounding land and it is tucked away in a picturesque setting.
The listing says: “Located in a hidden valley, in the South Downs National Park, a truly exceptional family home and the winner of many distinguished architectural awards.
“This truly inspiring home was designed to maximise its stunning rural views and be a light-filled, fun, family home. Very rarely do unique houses of this calibre come to the market.”
Summary:
Location: Ditcham, Petersfield
Cost: £5m
Agent: house.
Key Features: Grounds extending to about 2.5 acres, garage, five bedrooms, intriguing architectural design, gorgeous location.
