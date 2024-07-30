For Sale in Hampshire: Perfect three bedroom Stubbington family home on offer for £400k

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Jul 2024, 15:16 BST

This ‘exceptionally well presented’ family home has everything you could want on its doorstep.

With three good sized bedrooms, a large living area and a beautiful garden, this house is perfect for a family looking for a warm and cosy home. Two local schools are located right around the corner and are less than a five minute drive putting this home in an ideal location.

The listing for this property on Purple Bricks reads: “An extended 3 bedroom semi detached house that has been significantly improved by the present owners, situated in this popular residential road in Stubbington. “Internal accommodation is exceptionally well presented and offers an enclosed entrance porch, 23ft lounge/play room/work from home space, re-fitted kitchen (2023) with oven, hob and extractor, feature 17ft 5 dining/family room extension, downstairs cloakroom, 3 first floor bedrooms and a re-fitted bathroom (2023). “Externally there is a driveway with parking for 3 cars, single garage, landscaped west facing rear garden and additional south facing garden/patio area to the side.”

Summary

Location:

Offers over: £400,000

Agent: Purple Bricks

For more information, visit Purple Bricks.

