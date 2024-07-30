The listing for this property on Purple Bricks reads: “An extended 3 bedroom semi detached house that has been significantly improved by the present owners, situated in this popular residential road in Stubbington. “Internal accommodation is exceptionally well presented and offers an enclosed entrance porch, 23ft lounge/play room/work from home space, re-fitted kitchen (2023) with oven, hob and extractor, feature 17ft 5 dining/family room extension, downstairs cloakroom, 3 first floor bedrooms and a re-fitted bathroom (2023). “Externally there is a driveway with parking for 3 cars, single garage, landscaped west facing rear garden and additional south facing garden/patio area to the side.”