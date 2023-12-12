This three bedroom property in the heart of Portsmouth ‘seamlessy blends timeless elegance’ and is on the market for £360,000.

This period home has a contemporary design whilst respecting the history of the building and it is in a prime location with it being only a stone’s throw from the city centre and from Gunwharf Quays.

The property is also located near public transport links and there is easy access to major roads including the M27.

The listing says: “Lawson Rose take pleasure in introducing this substantial residence in Ophir Road that seamlessly blends timeless elegance with modern comforts. This truly stunning period home, boasts a wealth of original features and character throughout, capturing the essence of a bygone era.”

1 . Ophir Road, Portsmouth, £360,000 This home is stylish and contemporay with designs that create a light and airy space. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Ophir Road, Portsmouth, £360,000 The listing says: "Lawson Rose take pleasure in introducing this substantial residence in Ophir Road that seamlessly blends timeless elegance with modern comforts. This truly stunning period home, boasts a wealth of original features and character throughout, capturing the essence of a bygone era." Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Ophir Road, Portsmouth, £360,000 This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a lovely garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales