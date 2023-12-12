For sale in Hampshire: Exquisite three bedroom period home in Portsmouth offers timeless interior designs - and is on market for £360,000
This three bedroom property comes with two reception rooms, a bathroom and a beautifully presented back garden.
This period home has a contemporary design whilst respecting the history of the building and it is in a prime location with it being only a stone’s throw from the city centre and from Gunwharf Quays.
The property is also located near public transport links and there is easy access to major roads including the M27.
The listing says: “Lawson Rose take pleasure in introducing this substantial residence in Ophir Road that seamlessly blends timeless elegance with modern comforts. This truly stunning period home, boasts a wealth of original features and character throughout, capturing the essence of a bygone era.”