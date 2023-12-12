News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Hampshire: Exquisite three bedroom period home in Portsmouth offers timeless interior designs - and is on market for £360,000

This three bedroom property in the heart of Portsmouth ‘seamlessy blends timeless elegance’ and is on the market for £360,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 12th Dec 2023, 15:38 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 16:01 GMT

This three bedroom property comes with two reception rooms, a bathroom and a beautifully presented back garden.

This period home has a contemporary design whilst respecting the history of the building and it is in a prime location with it being only a stone’s throw from the city centre and from Gunwharf Quays.

The property is also located near public transport links and there is easy access to major roads including the M27.

The listing says: “Lawson Rose take pleasure in introducing this substantial residence in Ophir Road that seamlessly blends timeless elegance with modern comforts. This truly stunning period home, boasts a wealth of original features and character throughout, capturing the essence of a bygone era.”

For more information, visit Lawson Rose Estate Agents or click here for more.

This home is stylish and contemporay with designs that create a light and airy space.

Ophir Road, Portsmouth, £360,000

This home is stylish and contemporay with designs that create a light and airy space. Photo: Zoopla

Ophir Road, Portsmouth, £360,000

This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a lovely garden.

Ophir Road, Portsmouth, £360,000

This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a lovely garden. Photo: Zoopla

This property is on the market for £360,000 and is up with Lawson Rose.

Ophir Road, Portsmouth, £360,000

This property is on the market for £360,000 and is up with Lawson Rose. Photo: Zoopla

