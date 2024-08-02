Located in Little Hyden Lane, Clanfield, this spectacular home is positioned in an ideal spot with countryside all around. This four bedroom home boasts three bathrooms, two reception rooms and a phenemonenal open plan kitchen which is the epitome of contemporary decor.e Throughout this home, there is a clear combination of modern designs and the original features making this a truly unique buy. The listing says: “Nestled within the South Downs National Park with 360 degree panoramic views of the adjoining countryside, this breathtaking home is offered to the market for sale. This property, reminiscent of the iconic White House, is a local landmark cherished for its charm and unique character but that has been innovatively extended to create a home that wouldn't look out of place on 'Grand Designs'.