For Sale in Hampshire: 'Innovatively extended' £850,000 home sits perfectly in Clanfield countryside

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Aug 2024, 17:06 BST

If you are craving country air and a home that has been extensively renovated, then this is the home for you.

Located in Little Hyden Lane, Clanfield, this spectacular home is positioned in an ideal spot with countryside all around. This four bedroom home boasts three bathrooms, two reception rooms and a phenemonenal open plan kitchen which is the epitome of contemporary decor.e Throughout this home, there is a clear combination of modern designs and the original features making this a truly unique buy. The listing says: “Nestled within the South Downs National Park with 360 degree panoramic views of the adjoining countryside, this breathtaking home is offered to the market for sale. This property, reminiscent of the iconic White House, is a local landmark cherished for its charm and unique character but that has been innovatively extended to create a home that wouldn't look out of place on 'Grand Designs'.

“Originally built in the 1850's as accommodation for priests of a nearby chapel, the home now offers a harmonious blend of historical charm and modern elegance.”

Summary:

Location: Clanfield

Offers over: £850,000

Agent: Sarah Oliver Property

For more information about the property, click here.

1. Little Hyden Lane, Clanfield, £850,000

2. Little Hyden Lane, Clanfield, £850,000

3. Little Hyden Lane, Clanfield, £850,000

This stunning home comes with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms.

4. Little Hyden Lane, Clanfield, £850,000

