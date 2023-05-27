News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Hampshire: Look inside this waterfront show home inspired by Admiral Lord Nelson

A new waterfront show home at Royal Haslar Waterside Village in Gosport has been unveiled to mark 320 years since Admiral Lord Nelson boarded HMS Victory.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 27th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Inspired by Admiral Lord Nelson and his connection to the Solent and Portsmouth, Haslar Developments LTD has unveiled a new showroom at the Royal Haslar Waterside Village. The showroom has drawn inspiration from traditional naval materials, themes, imagery, historic artefacts and HMS Victory, to create a home of great character.

On May 16, 1803, Nelson boarded flag ship HMS Victory, just two days before the start of the Napoleonic War. The war saw The Battle Of Trafalgar not only deliver victory for England, but also Nelson’s own death on the same day on October 21,1805. HMS Victory is birthed at the National Museum of the Royal Navy at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, just across the water from the Royal Haslar.

The Nelson inspired show home at Royal Haslar is located in Canada House, one of the many listed buildings defining the historic location, and offers an internal entrance hall with cloak cupboard, bright open plan living area with living and dining zones, and a fully fitted luxury kitchen with built-in appliances, a large double bedroom with fitted wardrobes and family bathroom. Senior living and open market apartments at Royal Haslar are available at Canada House priced from £265,000.

The show home is located inside Canada House at the Royal Haslar

Living area with a nautical telescope and prints of Lord Nelson

The show home has a nautical theme throughout

The telescope is strategically positioned to observe the Solent forts

