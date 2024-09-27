For Sale in Hampshire: Magical Georgian home up for £4.75m comes with swimming pool

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Sep 2024, 14:21 BST

This gorgeous Georgian home is like something out of a fairytale.

This nine bedroom home in Fareham comes with four bedrooms and four reception rooms as well as a pool and a stunning garden with an orchard. This home is a short distance from Titchfield and the M27 and it is an ideal location for a family home.

The listing says: “A wonderful Family Home to the current owners for 25 years, the Georgian facade reveals exposed beams, oak panelling, vast feature open fireplaces and light airy rooms.

“Brownwich Farm House is the original historic farmhouse of the Brownwich Farm Estate. The Freehold property sits within some 1000 acres of Hampshire County Farms land which includes the prized Chilling Costal Area.”

Summary:

Location: Fareham

Cost: £4,750,000

Agent: Yopa

Key Features: Fantastic location, swimming pool, orchard.

For more information about the property, click here.

This home comes with nine bedrooms, four bathrooms and four reception rooms.

The listing says: "The Garden is especially secluded with various lawns, mature trees and secret areas, with rural views across The Solent to the Isle of Wight from the Top Deck Lawn."

