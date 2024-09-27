This nine bedroom home in Fareham comes with four bedrooms and four reception rooms as well as a pool and a stunning garden with an orchard. This home is a short distance from Titchfield and the M27 and it is an ideal location for a family home.
The listing says: “A wonderful Family Home to the current owners for 25 years, the Georgian facade reveals exposed beams, oak panelling, vast feature open fireplaces and light airy rooms.
“Brownwich Farm House is the original historic farmhouse of the Brownwich Farm Estate. The Freehold property sits within some 1000 acres of Hampshire County Farms land which includes the prized Chilling Costal Area.”
Summary:
Location: Fareham
Cost: £4,750,000
Agent: Yopa
