This captivating barn conversion in Denmead has been designed in a way that uses modern decor to create a contemporary space whilst maintaining the integrity of the original barn with exposed beams. Equipped with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and four reception rooms, this family home is surrounded by natural beauty and is in a fantastic location.

The Zoopla listing says: “With a perfect combination of charm and character, as well a layout that offers both versatility and flexibility for any growing family, Clarendon Barn is surrounded by countryside and comes with approaching one and a half acres of mature gardens with two adjoining paddocks.

“The property originally formed part of Clarendon Farm with the building being used as both a stable block and in part, a piggery before it was then converted into what is now a lovely light and airy family home.” Summary:

Location: Denmead

Price: £1,500,000

Agent: White & Guard Estate Agents For more information about this stunning family home, click here.

1 . Anmore Road, Denmead, £1,500,000 The listing says: "With a perfect combination of charm and character, as well a layout that offers both versatility and flexibility for any growing family, Clarendon Barn is surrounded by countryside and comes with approaching one and a half acres of mature gardens with two adjoining paddocks." | Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Anmore Road, Denmead, £1,500,000 The listing says: "The property originally formed part of Clarendon Farm with the building being used as both a stable block and in part, a piggery before it was then converted into what is now a lovely light and airy family home." | Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Anmore Road, Denmead, £1,500,000 This family home is being sold with White & Guard Estate Agents for £1,500,000. | Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Anmore Road, Denmead, £1,500,000 For more information about this home, visit the Zoopla website. | Zoopla Photo Sales