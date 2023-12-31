News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Hampshire: Spitbank Fort has price reduced to £2,500,000 - and it comes with sauna, spa and cinema room

Spitbank Fort has been on the market since 2021 and the price has now been reduced to £2,500,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:55 GMT
Updated 31st Dec 2023, 15:34 GMT

The fort, which is based in the Solent, is surrounded by its sister forts, No Man’s Fort and Horse Sand Fort and it last had a price reduction in October 2023 bringing the cost down from £3,000,000 to offers over £2,500,000.

The property comes with nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, three reception rooms, a roof terrace, a sauna, a spa, a cellar, a cinema room and much more. It is a completely unique property that can only be accessed via boat and the fort has its own landing stage which can be used at all tide levels.

The listing says: “Standing on the deck of the fort, one is immediately impressed by the complete tranquillity that can only be experienced on a private island. The seascapes are ever changing and at dusk and dawn, the rising and setting sun produces spectacular backdrops. The solitude of the high seas combined with the spectacular 360° sea views ensures a degree of privacy and atmospheric seclusion that is second to none.

"The guide price includes all fixtures and fittings but excludes boats (that are available by separate negotiation). Spitbank Fort stands in the middle of the approach into Portsmouth Harbour flanked either side and to the front by its two sister forts: No Man's Land Fort and Horsesands Fort.”

It is on the market with Knight Frank Estate Property and for more information, click here.

The fort comes with the fixtures and fittings apart from the boats which are needed to access the private property.

Spitbank Fort, Solent

The fort comes with the fixtures and fittings apart from the boats which are needed to access the private property.

Spitbank Fort, Solent

The listing says: " Standing on the deck of the fort, one is immediately impressed by the complete tranquillity that can only be experienced on a private island. The seascapes are ever changing and at dusk and dawn, the rising and setting sun produces spectacular backdrops."

Spitbank Fort, Solent

The listing says: " Standing on the deck of the fort, one is immediately impressed by the complete tranquillity that can only be experienced on a private island. The seascapes are ever changing and at dusk and dawn, the rising and setting sun produces spectacular backdrops."

Spitbank Fort, Solent

