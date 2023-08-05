News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth and Hampshire: No Man's Fort in Solent waters has price reduced to offers over £3.5m

After being on the market since 2019, No Man’s Fort, which stands in the Solent waters, has seen another price reduction.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Aug 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 15:56 BST

No Man’s Fort is located approximately two miles from the Portsmouth Harbour and it has been on the market for four years, but there has been no luck in selling the multi-million pound granite island.

The fort was decommissioned by the Ministry of Defence in 1956 and then sold to private developers who got the green light to re-purpose the fort, turning it into one big home in the hopes of making the property more attractive buyers.

No Mans Fort is still up for sale. Picture credit: Shaun Roster - www.shaunroster.comNo Mans Fort is still up for sale. Picture credit: Shaun Roster - www.shaunroster.com
No Mans Fort is still up for sale. Picture credit: Shaun Roster - www.shaunroster.com
The site has previously run as a successful hotel prior to the sale and it was initially put on the market for £4.25m and has already had one drop in the price reducing it to £3.6m– but it has now been lowered even more – to offers in excess of £3.5m.

The fort offers 23 bedrooms, a lighthouse, laser battle play area and spa, as well as a helipad, indoor swimming pool and restaurant and the only ways to access the property is via a helicopter or a boat.

The Solent fort is spread across four floors and it has space for crew quarters, making it ideal if a prospective buyer wants to keep it as a hotel.

Neighbouring No Man’s Fort is Spitbank Fort, which is also on the market for approximately £3m and it has nine bedrooms up for grabs.

