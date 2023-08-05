The fort was decommissioned by the Ministry of Defence in 1956 and then sold to private developers who got the green light to re-purpose the fort, turning it into one big home in the hopes of making the property more attractive buyers.

No Mans Fort is still up for sale. Picture credit: Shaun Roster - www.shaunroster.com

The site has previously run as a successful hotel prior to the sale and it was initially put on the market for £4.25m and has already had one drop in the price reducing it to £3.6m– but it has now been lowered even more – to offers in excess of £3.5m.

The fort offers 23 bedrooms, a lighthouse, laser battle play area and spa, as well as a helipad, indoor swimming pool and restaurant and the only ways to access the property is via a helicopter or a boat.

The Solent fort is spread across four floors and it has space for crew quarters, making it ideal if a prospective buyer wants to keep it as a hotel.