This three bedroom property in the heart of Portsmouth ‘seamlessy blends timeless elegance’ – and it is on the market for £360,000.

This period home has a contemporary design whilst keeping the history of the building intact and it is in a prime location with it being only a few miles from the city centre and from Gunwharf Quays.

The property is also located near public transport links and there is easy access to major roads including the M27.

This would be a perfect property for first time buyers looking to settle down in a beautiful seaside city which has an abundance of fantastic qualities on offer.

The listing says: “Lawson Rose take pleasure in introducing this substantial residence in Ophir Road that seamlessly blends timeless elegance with modern comforts. This truly stunning period home, boasts a wealth of original features and character throughout, capturing the essence of a bygone era.”

This home is stylish and contemporay with designs that create a light and airy space.

This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a lovely garden.

