For sale in Hampshire: Stunning period home in Portsmouth offers timeless interior designs - and is on market for £360,000

This three bedroom property in the heart of Portsmouth ‘seamlessy blends timeless elegance’ – and it is on the market for £360,000.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 12th Dec 2023, 15:38 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 16:26 GMT

A three bedroom property has come on the market and it boasts two reception rooms, a bathroom and a beautifully presented back garden.

This period home has a contemporary design whilst keeping the history of the building intact and it is in a prime location with it being only a few miles from the city centre and from Gunwharf Quays.

The property is also located near public transport links and there is easy access to major roads including the M27.

This would be a perfect property for first time buyers looking to settle down in a beautiful seaside city which has an abundance of fantastic qualities on offer.

The listing says: “Lawson Rose take pleasure in introducing this substantial residence in Ophir Road that seamlessly blends timeless elegance with modern comforts. This truly stunning period home, boasts a wealth of original features and character throughout, capturing the essence of a bygone era.”

For more information, visit Lawson Rose Estate Agents or click here for more.

1. Ophir Road, Portsmouth, £360,000

This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a lovely garden.

2. Ophir Road, Portsmouth, £360,000

This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a lovely garden. Photo: Zoopla

3. Ophir Road, Portsmouth, £360,000

4. Ophir Road, Portsmouth, £360,000

