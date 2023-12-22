News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

For sale in Hampshire: This 1930's three bedroom property in Hilsea is on the market for £495,000

A beautiful three bedroom semi-detached property has come on the market for £495,000 – see inside.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 16:02 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 16:02 GMT

This property, located in Military Road, Hilsea, comes with three bedrooms, two reception rooms and a bathroom as well as a spacious garden. This home is a cosy family property which is a perfect fit for someone looking for something traditional with contemporary designs.

The listing says: “A three bedroom semi-detached family home which is situated in a popular residential location yet within easy access of local shopping amenities, bus routes, recreation grounds, schools and commutable road links.

SEE ALSO: 9 properties on sale in Portsmouth for under £350,000

"The property has been modernised to a very high standard and has over 1415 sq ft of living space arranged over two primary floors.”

This home is located near public transport links as well as a number of local schools, and the house is being sold with Town & Country Southern. For more information about the property, click here.

This property is located near public transport links including Cosham and Hilsea train stations.

1. Military Road, Hilsea, £495,000

This property is located near public transport links including Cosham and Hilsea train stations. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This home is on the market for £495,000 and it is being sold with Town & Country Southern.

2. Military Road, Hilsea, £495,000

This home is on the market for £495,000 and it is being sold with Town & Country Southern. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This beautiful property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a spacious back garden.

3. Military Road, Hilsea, £495,000

This beautiful property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a spacious back garden. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "A three bedroom semi-detached family home which is situated in a popular residential location yet within easy access of local shopping amenities, bus routes, recreation grounds, schools and commutable road links."

4. Military Road, Hilsea, £495,000

The listing says: "A three bedroom semi-detached family home which is situated in a popular residential location yet within easy access of local shopping amenities, bus routes, recreation grounds, schools and commutable road links." Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HampshirePortsmouth