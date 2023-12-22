For sale in Hampshire: This 1930's three bedroom property in Hilsea is on the market for £495,000
This property, located in Military Road, Hilsea, comes with three bedrooms, two reception rooms and a bathroom as well as a spacious garden. This home is a cosy family property which is a perfect fit for someone looking for something traditional with contemporary designs.
The listing says: “A three bedroom semi-detached family home which is situated in a popular residential location yet within easy access of local shopping amenities, bus routes, recreation grounds, schools and commutable road links.
"The property has been modernised to a very high standard and has over 1415 sq ft of living space arranged over two primary floors.”
This home is located near public transport links as well as a number of local schools, and the house is being sold with Town & Country Southern. For more information about the property, click here.