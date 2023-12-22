A beautiful three bedroom semi-detached property has come on the market for £495,000 – see inside.

This property, located in Military Road, Hilsea, comes with three bedrooms, two reception rooms and a bathroom as well as a spacious garden. This home is a cosy family property which is a perfect fit for someone looking for something traditional with contemporary designs.

The listing says: “A three bedroom semi-detached family home which is situated in a popular residential location yet within easy access of local shopping amenities, bus routes, recreation grounds, schools and commutable road links.

"The property has been modernised to a very high standard and has over 1415 sq ft of living space arranged over two primary floors.”

