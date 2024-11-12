For Sale in Hampshire: Unparalleled £4.6m eco house is 'a remarkably contemporary take on lakeside living'

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 14:38 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 14:40 BST

If you have been hunting high and low for a completely unique, home then look no further.

This exceptional home, located in Bursledon, is a one-of-a-kind property sat on the market and it would be ideal for someone looking for a wonderful home with land. This home was added to the market in June 2024 with a price tag of £4.95m but in September it was reduced to £4.6m. It comes with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a fantastic living space.

The listing says: “This superb five-bedroom, eco lake house bridges 4,000 sq ft of lateral space between two islands. The only one of its kind in the UK, the house was built to the designs of Peter Huf and completed in 2021.

“Glass façades allow light to ripple throughout and draw the eye through the free-flowing plan, setting the house in constant communion with the surrounding trees.

“Set in eight acres of private woodlands with slipway access to the River Hamble, the house is a remarkably contemporary take on lakeside living.”

Summary:

Location: Bursledon

Cost: £4.6m

Agent: The Modern House

Key Features: Lakeside living, completely unique home, access to River Hamble

For more information about this home, click here.

The listing says: "This superb five-bedroom, eco lake house bridges 4,000 sq ft of lateral space between two islands. The only one of its kind in the UK, the house was built to the designs of Peter Huf and completed in 2021."

1. The Bridge House, Bursledon, £4,600,000

The listing says: "This superb five-bedroom, eco lake house bridges 4,000 sq ft of lateral space between two islands. The only one of its kind in the UK, the house was built to the designs of Peter Huf and completed in 2021." | Zoopla

Photo Sales
This unique home comes with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a wonderful living space.

2. The Bridge House, Bursledon, £4,600,000

This unique home comes with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a wonderful living space. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
What a brilliantly unqiue home to live in.

3. The Bridge House, Bursledon, £4,600,000

What a brilliantly unqiue home to live in. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
This home is on the market for £4.6m and it is being sold with The Modern House.

4. The Bridge House, Bursledon, £4,600,000

This home is on the market for £4.6m and it is being sold with The Modern House. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HampshirePortsmouthHome and garden
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice