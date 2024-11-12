This exceptional home, located in Bursledon, is a one-of-a-kind property sat on the market and it would be ideal for someone looking for a wonderful home with land. This home was added to the market in June 2024 with a price tag of £4.95m but in September it was reduced to £4.6m. It comes with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a fantastic living space.
The listing says: “This superb five-bedroom, eco lake house bridges 4,000 sq ft of lateral space between two islands. The only one of its kind in the UK, the house was built to the designs of Peter Huf and completed in 2021.
“Glass façades allow light to ripple throughout and draw the eye through the free-flowing plan, setting the house in constant communion with the surrounding trees.
“Set in eight acres of private woodlands with slipway access to the River Hamble, the house is a remarkably contemporary take on lakeside living.”
Summary:
Location: Bursledon
Cost: £4.6m
Agent: The Modern House
Key Features: Lakeside living, completely unique home, access to River Hamble
