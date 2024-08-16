For Sale in Isle of Wight: Flawless £325,000 semi-detached seaside home five minutes from beach

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Aug 2024, 16:11 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2024, 16:12 BST

Looking to move to the seaside?

This pristine four bedroom home in Shanklin has been recently refurbished to create a modern and fresh-faced home. Equipped with a spacious living room, a contemporary kitchen and a neatly presented garden, this home has so much to offer a buyer. On the market for £325,000 with Purple Bricks, this home has space for one car at the front of the property and it is in a great location.

The listing says: “Located in the very heart of Shanklin, just a short stroll from the shops, schools, beaches bus & train links, is this sizeable 4 bedroom semi detached character property. “This recently refurbished and well maintained spacious property briefly consists of a lounge and large kitchen diner, four bedrooms, a family bathroom garage and gardens.”

Summary:

Location: Shanklin, Isle of Wight

Price: £325,000

Agent: Purple Bricks

Key Features: Parking space, recently refurbished

For more information about this property, click here.

This home comes with four bedrooms, one bathroom and a spacious living area.

1. St. Johns Road, Shanklin

This home comes with four bedrooms, one bathroom and a spacious living area. | Purple Bricks

This home is in a lovely area and would be perfect for a family.

This home is in a lovely area and would be perfect for a family. | Purple Bricks

This home is on the market for £325,000 and is being sold with Purple Bricks.

