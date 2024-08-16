This pristine four bedroom home in Shanklin has been recently refurbished to create a modern and fresh-faced home. Equipped with a spacious living room, a contemporary kitchen and a neatly presented garden, this home has so much to offer a buyer. On the market for £325,000 with Purple Bricks, this home has space for one car at the front of the property and it is in a great location.
The listing says: “Located in the very heart of Shanklin, just a short stroll from the shops, schools, beaches bus & train links, is this sizeable 4 bedroom semi detached character property. “This recently refurbished and well maintained spacious property briefly consists of a lounge and large kitchen diner, four bedrooms, a family bathroom garage and gardens.”
Summary:
Location: Shanklin, Isle of Wight
Price: £325,000
Agent: Purple Bricks
Key Features: Parking space, recently refurbished
