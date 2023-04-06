News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Portsmouth: 2 bed end terrace house with ‘spacious’ family bathroom on the market for £229k

With two bedrooms and a ‘spacious’ family bathroom, this property in Portsmouth is one of the cheapest currently on the market.

By Charlotte Hawes
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:23 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on Guildford Road in Fratton, this two bed terrace house might be everything a small family is looking for. The home has a ‘spacious’ main bathroom, fitted kitchen and a private rear garden.

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “Complemented with side pedestrian access and a unique layout, this property offers a selection of benefits. Accommodation comprises two reception rooms and a fitted kitchen to the ground floor, with two bedrooms and a spacious family bathroom to the first floor.

“Added benefits include gas central heating, double glazing throughout and a fully-enclosed, private garden with a shed providing pedestrian access.”

Summary

Location: Guildford Road,Fratton, Portsmouth PO1

Price: £229,995

Agent: Jeffries & Dibbens

Contact: 02394 069196

For more information, visit Zoopla.

