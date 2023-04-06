For sale in Portsmouth: 2 bed end terrace house with ‘spacious’ family bathroom on the market for £229k
With two bedrooms and a ‘spacious’ family bathroom, this property in Portsmouth is one of the cheapest currently on the market.
Located on Guildford Road in Fratton, this two bed terrace house might be everything a small family is looking for. The home has a ‘spacious’ main bathroom, fitted kitchen and a private rear garden.
The property listing on Zoopla reads: “Complemented with side pedestrian access and a unique layout, this property offers a selection of benefits. Accommodation comprises two reception rooms and a fitted kitchen to the ground floor, with two bedrooms and a spacious family bathroom to the first floor.
“Added benefits include gas central heating, double glazing throughout and a fully-enclosed, private garden with a shed providing pedestrian access.”
Summary
Location: Guildford Road,Fratton, Portsmouth PO1
Price: £229,995
Agent: Jeffries & Dibbens
Contact: 02394 069196
For more information, visit Zoopla.