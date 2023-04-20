News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Ofcom BGT complaints surge after man sets himself on fire
2 minutes ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
53 minutes ago Battersea dogs to form guard of honour at Paul O’Grady’s funeral
1 hour ago Moonbin, member of K-pop band Astro, dies at 25
11 hours ago Liverpool easyJet flight makes emergency landing in Germany
13 hours ago Pope’s gift to King Charles to be used at coronation - what is it?

For sale in Portsmouth: 2 bed terrace house with south-facing garden on the market for £215k

With two bedrooms and a south-facing garden, this property in Portsmouth is one of the cheapest currently on the market.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 17th Apr 2023, 13:38 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on Binsteed Road in Buckland, this two bed terrace house might be everything a small family is looking for. The home has two reception rooms, a utility room and south-facing garden.

The property listing on Zoopla reads: “This property offers a selection of benefits to the discerning buyer, including a 31ft south-facing garden. Accommodation comprises two reception rooms, a fitted kitchen and a utility room to the ground floor, with two double bedrooms and a spacious bathroom to the first floor.

“Added benefits include gas central heating, majority double glazing and a fully-enclosed, south-facing garden.”

Summary

Location: Binsteed Road,Buckland, Portsmouth PO2

Price: £215,000

Agent: Jeffries & Dibbens

Contact: 02392 113774

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on Binsteed Road

1. Binsteed Road

This property is located on Binsteed Road Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Fitted kitchen

2. Binsteed Road

Fitted kitchen Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen has plenty of counter space

3. Binsteed Road

The kitchen has plenty of counter space Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
One of the reception rooms

4. Binsteed Road

One of the reception rooms Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PropertySalePortsmouthZoopla