For sale in Portsmouth: 2 bed terrace house with south-facing garden on the market for £215k
With two bedrooms and a south-facing garden, this property in Portsmouth is one of the cheapest currently on the market.
Located on Binsteed Road in Buckland, this two bed terrace house might be everything a small family is looking for. The home has two reception rooms, a utility room and south-facing garden.
The property listing on Zoopla reads: “This property offers a selection of benefits to the discerning buyer, including a 31ft south-facing garden. Accommodation comprises two reception rooms, a fitted kitchen and a utility room to the ground floor, with two double bedrooms and a spacious bathroom to the first floor.
“Added benefits include gas central heating, majority double glazing and a fully-enclosed, south-facing garden.”
Summary
Location: Binsteed Road,Buckland, Portsmouth PO2
Price: £215,000
Agent: Jeffries & Dibbens
Contact: 02392 113774
For more information, visit Zoopla.