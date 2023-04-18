News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Military rehearse King Charles coronation on empty London streets
3 minutes ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
13 minutes ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese
35 minutes ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row
42 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s widow invites local community to pay respects to star
1 hour ago Bird flu: Free range eggs return as restrictions ease

For sale in Portsmouth: 3 bed terrace house with separate lounge & dining room ideal for first time buyers

With three spacious bedrooms and a separate lounge and dining room, this homely property in Portsmouth could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:41 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Located on Garnier Road in Fratton, this three bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The property comes with separate lounge and dining rooms, spacious bedrooms and a private rear garden.

As you step into the property, you will find the living room with a built-in fireplace, perfect for cosy nights in. On the ground floor, you will find the dining room, modern kitchen and shower room which comes with a shower cubicle, WC and hand basin.

On the first floor are the three spacious and neutrally decorated bedrooms with plenty of storage space. Currently, the third bedroom is being used as a home gym.

The rear garden is perfect for entertaining and it has a shed which is great for storage.

Summary

Location: Garnier Road,Fratton, Portsmouth PO1

Price: £245,000

Agent: Cubitt & West

Contact: 02394 064266

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located on Garnier Road

1. Garnier Road

This property is located on Garnier Road Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Spacious living room

2. Garnier Road

Spacious living room Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Another view of the living room

3. Garnier Road

Another view of the living room Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Modern kitchen

4. Garnier Road

Modern kitchen Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:PropertySalePortsmouthZoopla