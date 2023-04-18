For sale in Portsmouth: 3 bed terrace house with separate lounge & dining room ideal for first time buyers
With three spacious bedrooms and a separate lounge and dining room, this homely property in Portsmouth could be the perfect purchase for first time buyers.
Located on Garnier Road in Fratton, this three bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The property comes with separate lounge and dining rooms, spacious bedrooms and a private rear garden.
As you step into the property, you will find the living room with a built-in fireplace, perfect for cosy nights in. On the ground floor, you will find the dining room, modern kitchen and shower room which comes with a shower cubicle, WC and hand basin.
On the first floor are the three spacious and neutrally decorated bedrooms with plenty of storage space. Currently, the third bedroom is being used as a home gym.
The rear garden is perfect for entertaining and it has a shed which is great for storage.
Summary
Location: Garnier Road,Fratton, Portsmouth PO1
Price: £245,000
Agent: Cubitt & West
Contact: 02394 064266
For more information, visit Zoopla.